Internet debates whether Will Smith or Denzel Washington is the best actor

Will Smith and Denzel Washington have been two of the biggest stars in the business over the past quarter-century, but there aren’t many direct similarities between the two, other than their respective histories of box office success.

The former became famous in The prince of Bel-Air, before turning that fame into the A-List superstar who saw him dubbed “The King of Summer” after capturing a succession of massive hits that firmly established him as the most trusted draw in the industry .

Denzel, meanwhile, has never starred in an effects-focused blockbuster, or even a movie that managed to make over $ 266 million worldwide. However, he is unquestionably one of the greatest actors of all time, having won two Oscars out of eight nominations and solidifying his reputation as one of the few talents capable of opening a film based solely on the strength of his name and his personal brand.

The two Hollywood titans are set to face off in next year’s Oscar race for Best Actor, with Smith’s king richard and that of Washington Macbeth’s tragedy with incredible lead performance. As you can see below, Twitter is already arguing over who can be called the best actor.

Denzel. And it’s absolutely not even close – Jason Caster (@halojay) November 21, 2021

Denzel is believable in every role he’s played, which in my humble opinion is a feat that hasn’t been achieved by many actors. – Good problem (@ twinkB23) November 21, 2021

Denzel is an actor.

Will Smith is a movie star.

Denzel lives in his character until you forget it’s Denzel. “Hurricane”, “Malcolm X”, “American Gangster” and many more.

I always know I’m watching Will Smith.

Not a competition in my opinion. – Lisa Ericsson Murphy TrumpIncitedLaMob (@lisakrstin) November 21, 2021

Denzel is among the greatest of the greatest like Pacino, DiCaprio, Ray Liotta, Pesci etc.

Whatever movies Denzel plays, there is no disappointment. Will Smith, you can’t put him among the greats like Pacino, DiCaprio, and Denzel because he’s not here yet, his acting isn’t all of that. https://t.co/zlQKsrngES – (@coralfinest) November 21, 2021

In terms of natural ability, Denzel could take advantage of the argument based purely on merit and accolades, but these are both well-known names and megastars, so we’ll never get a definitive answer when they each have one. equally large fan base.