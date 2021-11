BBC Doctor Who: Hollywood Superstar You Probably Forgot Was In Classic Episode

What’s not to love about Carey Mulligan? The talented actress has won everything from BAFTAs to Critics Choice Awards and recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Women in 2020. However, one of her lesser-known roles came in a beloved sci-fi series. READ MORE: Doctor Who Actress You Probably Never Known Played Princess in Jim Carreys Ace Ventura One of Carey Mulligan’s first roles was as Sally Sparrow in the terrifying Doctor Who episode “Blink”. Aired on June 9, 2007 on BBC One, it is widely regarded as one of the best episodes of all time – despite the Doctor himself appearing very little in the episode.





(Image: BBC)

It is also remembered as an episode that traumatized a generation of children and forged the now famous phrase among science fiction fans – “Don’t Blink”. The episode went on to be hailed for its plot, with Carey being honored for her performance. In the memorable tenth episode of the third series, The Doctor (played by David Tennant) finds himself trapped the year 1969 after, with his partner Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) sent back in time by the Weeping Angels.



Realizing the extent of the danger, he tried to communicate through time with a young woman called Sally Sparrow (played by Carey Mulligan), to prevent the statue-shaped weeping angels from taking over the TARDIS. Alongside Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby and The Fathers Olivia Colman, Carey Mulligan led the British Oscar charge with their nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, which was moved from February due to the pandemic.

