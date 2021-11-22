Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson wants to be the next James Bond





The Rock wants to be 007. Professional wrestling star-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has an interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as James Bond, he recently revealed. “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond,” said Johnson, 49. an interview with Esquire. Johnson – whose grandfather Peter Maivia played a Bond villain in 1967’s “You Only Live Twice” – isn’t content to just appear in one movie in the film franchise. “I don’t want to be a bad guy,” The Rock added with a broad smile. “You must be Bond.” Craig’s fifth performance as a British spy in “No Time to Die,” which hit theaters last month, was his last in the role. The 53-year-old has been the face of 007 since 2006, when Craig played Bond in “Casino Royale”. If Johnson were to take on the role of the film’s iconic character, the prolific actor would become the ninth actor to play the secret agent of MI6. Johnson’s upcoming films include the superhero film “Black Adam”, which is slated for release in the summer of 2022, and the animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets”, which is slated for release in May. Daniel Craig’s fifth performance as James Bond in “No Time to Die” was his last in the role. Getty Images During Esquire’s interview, posted Nov. 11, the chiseled gym rat and former University of Miami football player also explained his habit of peeing in water bottles during grueling workouts. I pee in my water bottles, but let me give you the background, Johnson said. This is not a water bottle that I bought just for the water you wash and clean when you are done using it. These are just bottles that I no longer use. Usually the gyms I train in don’t have a bathroom because they’re iron heaven, ”the movement star added. “They’re just hot, sweaty, and dirty.

