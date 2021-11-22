



Rani Mukerji Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Saif Ali Khan is finally out and the film has received mixed reviews. Some call it fun, while others are just disappointed. Since the trailer released online, fans have only had one issue, which was that Saif replaced Abhishek Bachchan. All the while, the Omkara star was about to step into Jr. AB’s shoes, but now he’s finally spoken. Directed by Varun V Sharma and starring the lead duo, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about replacing Abhishek Bachchan, he said. I got a call from Aditya Chopra telling me that I would have qualms about playing a role that another actor has played. And he said that for some reason they weren’t able to move the conversation forward. And am I having problems with this? I said Hum Tum came to me like that too and it happens. As long as everyone is clear and there is no bad blood or controversy around and you went about it the right way, which of course they would do, then I don’t really of problem with that. It’s a very different role, different from the usual. In another conversation with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khans Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji spoke about the comparisons, she said, I think the comparisons are something people would like to do. So, there’s no point in saying that people shouldn’t compare the two movies. I think this is something they will do because now on social media there is so much that people can do on a daily basis to strike up a conversation and compare would be something they would love to do. But, honestly, we can’t help but at the same time, what’s important to understand is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different movie on its own. It’s not the same movie that came out in 2005. Meanwhile, director Varun V Sharma opened with a slow start and collected around 3 crore * on Friday. While there have been predictions that the film could pick up the pace on Saturday and Sunday, audiences are still in no rush to watch the comedic film. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji star Bunty Aur Babli 2 gets a decent 1,800 screen count in India. It’s a good count considering Sooryavanshi is still going strong. Akshay Kumars’ crime drama had 3,519 screens in India. Considering the number of BAB 2’s, a lot of it was taken out of Akkis’ film. Must read: The Kapil Sharma Show: The Real Story Behind Chitrangada Singh and Abhishek Bachchans Reel Banter [Exclusive] Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

