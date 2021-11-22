Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp teases less scary Season 4 storyline and launches his new vegan hazelnut spread [Exclusive]

Strange things Star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has had an explosive history in recent years. Strange things Season 4 is fast approaching. Fans are increasingly eager to see what awaits the characters in Hawkins. Schnapp took the time to speak to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. He gave us a glimpse into the upcoming season. Plus, we learned why he decided to go for something a little different – a vegan hazelnut and cocoa spread.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Season 4 of “Stranger Things” | Netflix

Noah Schnapp and his less scary storyline in Stranger Things Season 4

Strange things showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer are known to keep plot details close to their chests. This is why fans are delighted to receive any information on future scenarios. Of course, one of our first questions for Schnapp was: “What is your general impression of Strange things Season 4? We’ve heard that it leans a little more towards horror.

The 17-year-old actor and entrepreneur was brilliant enough to give us a clue as to what was to come. “It definitely leans towards horror as always, but it also has playful aspects. I’m in the least scary storyline of this season, which was really fun. I’ve never laughed so much and had so much fun. than this season.

Of course, that might only give fans more questions about Will Byers’ journey in Strange things Season 4. In the “Welcome to California” teaser released on the day of Stranger Things, audiences saw Will and Eleven move into their new home in Lenora Hills. Nothing is ever straightforward when it comes to Eleven, so now we’re even more intrigued by Schnapp’s comment. If you follow our Strange things cover, you know who were on pins and needles while waiting for season 4. Now Schnapp has given us some more to ponder. Less scary scenario? Is it even possible when your best friend has supernatural powers and is hunted down by government agents? One thing is certain, we can’t wait to find out.

Noah Schnapp opens up about the challenges of acting in “Stranger Things”

The audience saw Schnapp shoot some really intense scenes. These involved everything from seizures caused by supernatural forces to possession by the Mind Flayer. We asked, “You had some pretty intense scenes in Strange things, like where you have the crisis when they start to burn the vines in season. How do you invoke emotions for some of your most intense scenes? “

Schnapp replied, “It’s a challenge but I either talk to my cast mates like Winona [Ryder] (who is an amazing mentor) or do some research before the day of the shoot. I like the challenge because it’s fun to see how these crazy scenes come out on the big screen! “

Noah Schnapp on TBH and what goes best with his favorite snack

Other actors of Strange things have diversified into other products. Millie Bobby Brown has her own makeup line, but Schnapp is the first of the cast to try their hand at snacks. We were curious as to why this was the product he chose to create.

It turns out that Schnapp wants to do his part to help the environment. “I think it’s important for my generation to get involved in entrepreneurship. Gen Z can offer a unique perspective on traditional brands and issues. About two years ago I started thinking about ways to make a difference through entrepreneurship and it always came down to two things: snacking and sustainability. As a longtime fan of hazelnut and cocoa spreads, it was my vision to take this snack and make it better for you and the planet too, by creating a vegan version with less sugar and without palm oil. I have found a great team to help me combine these passions into TBH a delicious spread that you can enjoy knowing it’s made with honest ingredients.

The actor went on to tell us his favorite foods to dive into the TBH, which includes fruits like strawberries, apples, and bananas.

Noah Schnapp | TBH

Why TBH is better for the environment

Schnapp clearly has a passion for snacks. We were curious as to what prompted him to find out how snacks can help the environment. When he learned how much sugar was in his favorite hazelnut spread, he decided to do some research.

The Strange things The Season 4 star said, “I was shocked that the first ingredient in my favorite spread is sugar. It inspired me to dig deeper and learn more about the second ingredient, palm oil, and how its harvest leads to deforestation and habitat destruction. I thought about how we could really change the world by changing what’s in our pantry, and that became TBH’s mission. “

We still have a few months to wait before knowing more Strange things Season 4. In the meantime, just be here gorging on TBH and seeing again Strange things Seasons 1-3. That summer 2022 release date can’t come soon enough.