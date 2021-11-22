See Chris Hemsworth gear up as Aquaman DCEU to replace Jason Momoa





A cool design concept imagine Avengers star Chris Hemsworth as Jason Momoa’s successor to Aquaman for the DCEU films. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What if…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a taste of how certain stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would play out if certain things were a little different thanks to the multiverse’s diverse playing field. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will be tackling it in The flash, with Michael Keaton returning as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What if…? Scenario combining the two franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth takes over the role of Aquaman from Jason Momoa? Well, this fan art, courtesy of Instagram user Saarukan Suhanthan, imagines that possible scenario. Here we see Chris Hemsworth as the DCEU’s Aquaman, reprising the role of Justice League starring Jason Momoa. The What if…?-The possibility of seeing him trade his hammer for a trident is intriguing to say the least. You can check out the design featuring Chris Hemsworth below. In this same What if…?-Esque scenario, it would be fun to see Jason Momoa leave the role of DCEU Aquaman and replace Chris Hemsworth as Thor. If, by divine miracle, we saw some sort of deal between Disney and Warner Bros. to cross paths with both Marvel and DC, it might open up the portals of both multiverses to explore such a crazy possibility. While Jason Momoa is currently set to reprise his role in the DCEU as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the lost kingdom, Chris Hemsworth will return as God of Thunder in Thor: Love and thunder. Plot details for the upcoming MCU are currently being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios movie is said to be based in part on Jason Aaron’sMighty thorcomic book, with Jane Foster becoming the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Love and thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Russell Crowe are also on board. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned for all the latest news on upcoming films as well as the future of Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa in both franchises, and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Instagram

