Even though the Olympics are his end game, Derrick still has a soft spot for show biz.

In his hopes of becoming a competitive weightlifter and CrossFit athlete, Derrick Monasterio devoted himself to rigorous and consistent training under the guidance of three coaches. And so far, everything is fine, he said. Every month he sets a personal best.

But as his increasingly muscular physique has fans on social media adoring him, Derrick has recently realized he’s starting to record himself bigger on TV.

I’m actually trying to bend over because I look too big on the screen now. I’ve noticed it for a while. But the point is, I don’t really lift very intensely. I just have big bones; I’m a well-built person, so I gain weight easily, although I don’t lift often, he told the Inquirer during a virtual conference for Oh My Oppa, the latest episode of the Daig drama anthology. Kayo ng Lola Ko.

Its objective is to find a good balance. I want to have a durable physique that is not too big but still allows me to lift heavy weights… I’m still figuring out the science behind this but I think I’m on the right track, said Derrick, who had previously expressed his dreams of representing the Philippines at the Olympics.

The Kapuso actor, who returned to weightlifting two years ago, is amazed at the progress he has made over such a period. It’s always the end of the game to be an athlete. I am very dedicated, he added. I want to master what my body is capable of and what my mind can accomplish… Every month I set a personal best. I am able to lift heavier and heavier.

Push the limits

Derrick finds satisfaction in pushing his physical limits. I feel strong the kind that makes you wear all the groceries in one go! he joked. Doing all the training allows you to use muscles that you don’t use often. It makes you more in tune with your body. It also relieves stress, he said.

But as determined as he is in his new venture, the 26-year-old actor can’t see himself leaving the theater or singing. If presented with large pauses in both [show biz and weightlifting]I could still go for show biz, he said. But I’m serious about both… let’s see what happens in the future.

In Oh My Oppa, aired on Sunday nights until November 28, Derrick plays Toti, a hotel worker in love with his colleague Grace (Sanya Lopez). But despite his sincere intentions, he is overlooked by Grace, whose taste for men has been influenced by her addiction to Korean dramas. Grace wants an oppa so badly that she buys a robot boyfriend (Gil Cuerva) who looks like one.

Toti has a disability and feels inferior to others. But he has a pure heart. And in this story, we discover if kindness still has its place [in dating] in the midst of stares and booty, he said.

Rejection

He can understand the situation, Derrick said, because like Toti, he too has been rejected by the girls. I’ve been rejected, I’ve been hosed down several times… But you finally move on, said Derrick, who is currently dating a show biz girl whose identity he has chosen to keep a secret for now. . You just have to be confident. And the important thing is that you love yourself more than others.

Derrick was delighted to be working with Sanya again, whom he described as one of his favorite great ladies.

I love Sanya so much… When people ask me who is the nicest woman I’ve worked with, I always say it’s her because it’s the truth. She is down to earth and professional. And I admire and respect that about her, he said. Despite her successes and accomplishments, she remains humble. INQ

