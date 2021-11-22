Nushrratt Bharuccha wishes more creators could see her in different roles

Bollywood actor Nusshrat Bharucha, admits that becoming a popular name in the industry after she appeared in a multitude of romantic comedies, hasn’t helped her much, in terms of getting more work. many and different. But, at the same time, Bharucha also wants creators to see her in a different light and to trust her “more” with different genres.
“I think a filmmaker or producer has to take this brave step, build that trust factor and say, okay, maybe you haven’t done it before, maybe you just do romantic comedies, but that doesn’t mean you don’t know how to do that too. Just because you haven’t seen me doesn’t mean I can’t do it, “she said.
The actress believes that very few designers are ready to trust her and give her a chance to showcase her range as an actor. But since receiving praise for her performance in the dark comedy film “Chhalaang”, Bharrucha says things have changed for her, with different scripts being offered to her now, slowly.
“I would like to bring this hard work and dedication and prepare for the role. But for that they have to meet me halfway and at least give me the chance and say, okay, we throw you in there, so why don’t you bring something to the table? Why don’t you surprise us? It doesn’t happen very often, ”she says.
“Some directors have taken this step, others have not. So, I mean, it’s part of a process. Honestly, I’m right with the flow. I mean, my sensitivity has always been there. It’s not like I’ve seen a change or tried to do things differently. I did ‘LSD’ (Love Sex Aur Dhokha) before doing some romcoms. My sensitivity was pretty much intact even then. I just didn’t have the chance to do it again, ”she adds.
For her upcoming role, informally Bharrucha, the focus has been on getting the physique of an eight month pregnant woman, right.
“Basically I got into the practicality of – of what it’s like to be able to operate with all of these restrictions. I asked them to help me with a prosthetic stomach that I was wearing in the movie, which makes me pregnant. I wore it for 20-25 days straight before I started photographing it. I stayed there all day, slept there. I went to the bathroom in it. I just kept this on me. And he weighed exactly about the same weight an eight month old would be in a womb. So I wanted to physically feel the heaviness, ”she says.
“When you have something alive in your womb, you have to be very careful. You can’t sleep, you can’t turn left to right. You have back pain, you have constant pain in the neck, in the legs. It was hard. I don’t know what it is to be a pregnant woman because I have never been there. It’s an unreal space for me. It’s like seeing, imagine you have seen God. I mean, you haven’t seen God, how do you imagine that? All I could do was spell out the experiences of being other people, ”she adds.
