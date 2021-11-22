Joey Morgan, famous actor for Boy Scouts Guide, has died at just 28

The theater world mourns Sunday, as young actor Joey Morgan died at just 28 years old.

Although no cause of death has been confirmed, filmmaker Christopher Landon, who wrote and directed Morgan Scouts’ feature debut Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, has confirmed his death on Twitter.

The filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Morgan and several Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse co-stars with a touching message.

“Joey Morgan came into my life almost 9 years ago when I started Scouts. He was calm, funny, intelligent and thoughtful, ”Landon began.

“And when the cameras rolled, he was magnetic. He passed away today and the news is heartbreaking. I’m honored to have known him, ”Landon concluded, with a heartbroken emoji.

Landon has not disclosed the cause of death, nor an official statement from representatives of the late actor.

“Please respect our privacy so that we can mourn the loss of someone very special to us,” the representative said in a statement.

Morgan started his acting career with his role as Augie Foster in 2015 Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, which also starred David Koechner, Tye Sheridan, Halston Sage, Sarah Dumont and Logan Miller.

He played one of three Boy Scouts, along with Sheridan and Miller, who use the skills they used in Scouts to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Morgan would go on to star in the TV movie Detour with Peter Gallagher and Olivia Thirlby in 2016, along with the film Compadres and the short film Margaret and the Moon.

He also starred in an episode of Chicago Med in 2017 and starred in the movie Flower that year, starring Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, and Adam Scott.

He had a busy year in 2018, starring in the Camp Manna movies with Gary Busey and Jimmy Tatro, Sierra Burgess is a loser with Shannon Purser and Noah Centineo and a featured guest on Angie Tribeca.

He played Christopher in the 2019 series Critters: A New Binge, appearing in eight episodes of the series.

His final project was the 2020 film Max Reload and the Nether Blasters starring Greg Grunberg, Lukas Gage and Wil Wheaton.

It is not known if he had any other plans in the works before his tragic death.

