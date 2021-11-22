Entertainment
Editorial: Support local concert halls in Chapel Hill
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the local community can experience something they haven’t had in months of live music. North Carolina has started hosting concerts in dozens of venues like Cats Cradle, Haw River Ballroom, Local 506, and Lincoln Theater.
COVID-19 has been responsible for a devastating blow to the live music industry, many independent venues have been forced to close after PPP loans run out. Over $ 500 billion has been made in P3 loans to small businesses, but it has forced sites to spend 75% of payroll in order to qualify for a rebate. However, for many businesses and closed sites, most employees have been made redundant or put on leave, with no payrolls to cover.
Concert halls operate on low margins, which makes PPP lending less useful for these businesses.
The arts and entertainment have been constantly forced to take a step back during the pandemic, although they have been the things many people have been looking forward to when they are stuck inside their homes.
But with the return to normalcy, site owners in Carrboro and Chapel Hill are making decisions to reopen their businesses safely, such as require masks and require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The Cave is a small bar on Franklin Street that is known for hosting local bands and is part of the Chapel Hills music scene. Stephen Mooneyhan, who bartender and talent reserve for the place, said he was forced to close in March 2020 the place was an underground and poorly ventilated room.
They remained closed until May 2021 and waited for employees to get vaccinated.
We didn’t have outdoor seating so couldn’t open when a lot of other bars did, Mooneyhan said. “We were the first bar I know of in town that required proof of vaccination to enter, not for a show or anything.
The Cave started a GoFundMe to support the loss of income during this time, but many employees were forced to go out of work.
When we reopened it was a lot busier than before, says Mooneyhan. It looked like people were just ready to go back to the bars.
Rob Walsh, co-owner and production manager of Local 506 echoed the sentiment. In early 2021, they were able to reopen only as a bar and used outdoor seating.
The way the front of the club is is that we have doors that open onto the street, he says. We had a few shows where people were sitting in the front hall and the audience was outside. We have been able to have live music for the last few months and people have started to come back.
Walsh notes that they applied for a P3 loan, but still had to lay people off. And when they reopened, some of the staff came back and some didn’t.
But for the people who were made redundant, their jobs were still there for them, ”Walsh said.
Local 506 is known to host several touring groups in its 250-seat venue, but has had issues with international groups not being able to enter the country or touring groups canceling shows when band members have been tested positive for COVID-19.
Walsh notes that while ticket sales appear to be on the decline, she appreciates people sticking around and supporting the business, especially given the number of bars that have closed.
And that’s exactly what the community can do for concert halls during this time.
If you get the chance, just go out and support the local venues, whether it’s to catch a show or to become a member to support the staff. Live events, especially local ones, are exciting experiences, especially after a year spent mostly indoors.
You can tell when you’re in a room where people are enjoying the same thing, you’ve kind of missed that, Mooneyhan said. After a year of sitting and listening to Spotify, records or whatever, it’s easy to forget the excitement of live music.
