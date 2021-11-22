Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal mourns Kyle Rittenhouse attackers, appears to defame Rittenhouse





Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal, who plays lead character Din Djarin in Lucasfilm’s Disney + series, recently mourned the Kyle Rittenhouse abusers. Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury of his peers on the five counts he was charged with. Rittenhouse has been charged with reckless first degree homicide, reckless first degree endangerment of security, reckless first degree endangerment of security, first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. in the first degree. The first charge of first degree manslaughter involved the murder of Joseph Rosenbaum. The video showed Rittenhouse attempting to flee Rosenbaum and even unsheathing his gun in an attempt to deter Rosenbaum. This is not the case and Rosenbaum continued to pursue Rittenhouse and even rushed for his gun. Rittenhouse then shot and killed him. Rosenbaum also has a long criminal record, most notably as a registered sex offender. As reported by HeavyRosenbaum had been charged with anal rape, forced oral sex, masturbation in front of an underage and posting nude photos of a woman under the age of 18. Rosenbaum would ultimately be found guilty of sexual conduct with a second-degree minor in a plea deal. The first degree intentional homicide charge concerned the murder of Anthony Huber. A video shown during the case showed Kyle Rittenhouse falling to the ground as he was pursued by a violent mob. While on the ground, Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard hitting him in the head. After being attacked by Huber, Rittenhouse fired his rifle and killed Anthony Huber. (Warning, Graphic / Violent)

A mob pursues a suspected shooter in Kenosha. He stumbles and falls, then turns around with the gun and shoots several times. Gunshots can also be heard elsewhere, corroborating reports of multiple shooters this evening. #Kenosha # KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) Aug 26, 2020 Like Rosenbaum, Huber also has a long criminal record. Heavy reports that Huber was a repeat domestic abuser. In fact, they note that “his most serious came when he was convicted of a felony of strangulation and suffocation, domestic violence. He was also convicted in this case of the crime of forcible confinement with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence. “ Pascal mourned the two attackers and convicts on Twitter. He also appeared to defame Kyle Rittenhouse by claiming that Rosenbaum and Huber were murdered when in fact a jury ruled that Rosenbaum and Huber were the attackers and that Kyle Rittenhouse was defending himself. He wrote: “Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered on August 25, 2020. Rest in peace.” Related: Mandalorian & Wonder Woman Actor Pedro Pascal Compare Donald Trump’s Voters To Nazis This is not the first time that Pascal has published something odious on his social networks. In November 2020, Pascal shared a meme comparing Donald Trump’s supporters to the Nazis. What do you think of Pascal’s comments? Do you think it has just opened up to a civil lawsuit?

