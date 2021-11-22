American Music Awards 2021: the complete list of winners | Entertainment

Connect with us

The American Music Awards are presented Sunday in Los Angeles.

Teenage Queen Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations on the night with seven, followed closely by five-time AMA winner The Weeknd, who has won six nominations this year.

The full list of nominees follows. The winners are indicated in bold.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” *WINNER

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The Weeknd “Save your tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

POP DUO OR FAVORITE GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”

Taylor Swift “forever” *WINNER

The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST

FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine” *WINNER

Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”

* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The good guys” *WINNER

Luke Combs “Forever after all”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST

Megan you stallion *WINNER

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” *WINNER

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”

Pop Smoke “What you know about love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Cat Doja “Planet Her” *WINNER

Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “misunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open” *WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Anniversary of grief”

Jazmine Sullivan “Get Your Feelings Back”

FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST

FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga *WINNER

La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By René Camacho

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “THE LAST WORLD TOUR” *WINNER

Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”

Alejandro believed “Aphrodisiac”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALA “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Kelly machine gun *WINNER

FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST

