American Music Awards 2021: the complete list of winners | Entertainment

The American Music Awards are presented Sunday in Los Angeles.
Teenage Queen Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations on the night with seven, followed closely by five-time AMA winner The Weeknd, who has won six nominations this year.
The full list of nominees follows. The winners are indicated in bold.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” *WINNER
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The Weeknd “Save your tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
POP DUO OR FAVORITE GROUP
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”
Taylor Swift “forever” *WINNER
The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST
FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine” *WINNER
Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”
* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The good guys” *WINNER
Luke Combs “Forever after all”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST
Megan you stallion *WINNER
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” *WINNER
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”
Pop Smoke “What you know about love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Cat Doja “Planet Her” *WINNER
Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “misunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open” *WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Anniversary of grief”
Jazmine Sullivan “Get Your Feelings Back”
FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST
FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga *WINNER
La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By René Camacho
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “THE LAST WORLD TOUR” *WINNER
Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”
Alejandro believed “Aphrodisiac”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALA “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Kelly machine gun *WINNER
FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST
