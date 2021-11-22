Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse actor has died aged 28

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse actor Joey Morgan has died aged 28.

Director Christopher Landon has confirmed the young actor’s passing on Twitter.

5 Joey Morgan passed away

5 Joey starred in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse Credit: Jaimie Trueblood / Paramount Pictures via AP

Christopher wrote: “Joey Morgan came into my life almost nine years ago when I started Scouts.

“He was calm, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic.”

Christopher continued, “He passed away today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him.”

The Freaky director shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the cast as they threw gangster signs at the camera.

A rep for the late actor also confirmed the tragic news to JustJared.com.

In his statement, the representative said: “Please respect our privacy so that we can mourn the loss of someone very special to us.”

As of yet, no word has yet been released on what caused the death of the young actor with the promising future.

THE FANS CRY

Horror fans took to Twitter and mourned the loss of Joey.

One horror fan wrote: “Gone far too soon. Such a good person, rest in peace Joey.”

Another horror fan wrote: “Terrible news. Her performance in Scouts was absolutely brilliant and a golden comedy. That scene of Britney with the zombie was hilarious! RIP Joey.”

A third fan said: “He was extremely funny in Scouts and he will never be forgotten.”

Another fourth person added, “He was awesome in Boy Scouts! RIP Joey.”

One commentator said: “Has it been nine years already? I love this movie and Joey was amazing in it. Such a huge loss.”

THE HONOR OF THE SCOUT

In the cult zombie movie, Joey played Augie, who was always happy to be a Boy Scout.

His other friends, Ben (Tye Sheridan) and Carter (Logan Miller), however, had doubts and want to leave the Boy Scouts.

Towards the end of the movie, Augie saved the day and revealed that he had built the bomb that was hidden in Ben’s backpack.

He managed to light the fuse just as the zombies approached.

Augie managed to escape with his heads through a garbage chute after the explosion wiped out all the zombies.

OTHER PROJECTS

Joey, 28, appeared as Luke in Flower in 2017.

Due to his performance in Flower, he was voted one of the nine Breakout Talents at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

Then in 2018, he also landed a role in Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

Her co-stars included Shannon Purser and Zoey Deutch.

His last big screen role was in Max Reload and the Nether Blasters in 2020.

5 Joey was also in Sierra Burgess is a Loser and a Flower Credit: Getty Images

5 Fans mourned the loss of Joey online Credit: Getty Images

5 Joey has been described as “calm, funny, intelligent and caring” Credit: Getty Images