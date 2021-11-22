Watch Salma Hayek Accept Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame





The most recent Hollywood Walk of Fame member to earn her own star is Salma Hayek. With his latest film Eternals Currently playing in theaters, it was recently announced that the actress will finally get the star with a ceremony of the festivities broadcast live this weekend. If you missed it, that’s okay, as footage of the entire ceremony has since been made available on YouTube, and you can see the video below. The ceremony took place in front of the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood IMAX box office. Several others were also present to speak alongside Salma Hayek at the event, including her The adults co-starring Adam Sandler and Eternals director Chloé Zhao. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was also there to say a few words about Hayek and the induction. In her acceptance speech, Hayek recalled the challenges she has faced in her acting career and shared some tips with others in the hopes of making their own dreams come true. MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY “I would say to all of you, find something to love because the only thing I stayed for was love of cinema,” said Hayek. “Find something to like. If you think you’re not good at it, like I did, then do yourself good at it. It doesn’t have to be the movies, be at it. your best in everything you do. try to be better. try to find joy in what you do. work hard. prepare. don’t worry about what someone says, but most importantly dont listen to yourself when you put yourself down. ” Hayek also recounted how she was once attacked by a man with a knife on Hollywood Boulevard, and the incident further traumatized her. The emotional experience almost left her giving up on her aspirations. She said having her own Walk of Fame star was “very healing” and thanked her fans for always being there for her. “We are walking down the street, and a poor man was on the ground and was very messed up”, the Eternals the star recalls, adding that she was only saved when two Hells Angels intervened when no one else would. “[He] got offended, got up, took out a knife and started chasing me, trying to stab me. I was asking someone to call the police, no one came, “she said.” Eventually we went to a store because we were so tired and it was so scary. We jumped over the counter, I grabbed a stick and had to keep it from grabbing us with a stick. ” Adam Sandler also spoke about how honored it was to be there for Salma Hayek’s induction. Her friend and Eternals Coxswain Chloe Zhao added, “Selma is a person of incredible talent, depth and compassion. She’s a woman brave enough to walk, to make her own way. And never allow anyone to put it in the box. Congratulations to Salma Hayek on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can see it on the big screen now in Eternals before catching it in another performance in the new movie Gucci House, which hits theaters on November 24.

Harry Styles is “so grateful” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe One Direction singer and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles spoke for the first time about his role in Eternals and his gratitude for working with Chloe Zhao. Read more

