Gopher Chauffeur faces staff shortage when it reopens this fall – The Minnesota Daily

After shutting down their operation for a year due to the pandemic, the Gopher Driver is now back in service, but is currently facing a staff shortage.

Boyntons Gopher Chauffeur is a free service providing car rides to students living on and around the University of Minnesota campus. According to Julie Sanem, health promotion manager at Boynton, the number of trips has increased every year since the service began.

In 2020, when they stopped operating the rides, the number of rides decreased by 8,285 rides in one year. Now that the service is back up and running, from September to October last year, driver Gopher made 1,701 trips, estimating around 150 to 200 trips per week, Senam said.

Due to the pandemic, the Gopher Driver is facing a staff shortage. Principal James Schwartz said there are currently 21 student employees trained and providing student services. There are 12 additional students in training, making a total of 32 students employed by next month.

Unfortunately, this is not enough. We are looking for 50 students to provide this service because in-person classes are working, more students would use the service, Schwartz said.

While Gopher Chauffeur suspended the service, they still had employees, but had to let them go because it was not known when they would be running again.

Over the summer, Senam and Schwartz were told that the service would resume operations in the fall of 2021, but that there had not been enough staff since most graduated. They ended up with five student drivers who wanted to continue working this fall, which was less than they thought.

There are five vans available for service, and each van requires two employees per van, but we still don’t have enough students available to provide the service, Schwartz said.

I work on campus every Saturday until almost midnight, so I use the Gopher chauffeur service to get home, said Khoa Le, a sophomore mechanical engineering student.

Le said the service was convenient for him as the driver Gopher brings him directly to his home from his place of work. However, Le said from his experience that the wait time to use the Gopher Chauffeur service was around 20-60 minutes.

According to the Senam and Schwartz, they haven’t seen an increase in wait times due to the pandemic, but they have seen fewer runners overall right now compared to before the pandemic.

I think the wait time for the Gopher driver would decrease if there were more staff working in each shift, and if possible the area would be expanded as well, Le said.

In this situation, the service is in high demand and there are not enough staff to provide the services to students in need. Staff shortages have been a problem for college campuses and workplaces across the United States.

According to the National Education Association, campus closures due to the pandemic laid off thousands of students, many colleges and universities reopened this fall with staff shortages that included work sites such as mess halls, university residences, etc.

Additionally, Gopher Driver’s salary is split into two different positions: Gopher Driver gets $ 13 an hour and Team Leaders get $ 15 an hour.

It is a great service. I’m glad it’s available for students looking for safe journeys home at night, especially during the winter, Le said.