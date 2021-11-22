Adam Driver: “There is a direct and historical relationship between being an actor and being a soldier”





02:03 Marine, star and even a new male model, all actor of the year in the movie of the season: ‘La Maison Gucci’ Actor Adam Driver is the protagonist of “The House of Gucci”. Erik Tanner Contact

Cannes film festival Leos Carax dazzles and soars with ‘Annette’, a cloudy and weightless musical

Leos Carax dazzles and soars with ‘Annette’, a cloudy and weightless musical Venice festival Ridley Scott, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, three feminists against rape culture Nothing about this man seems ordinary, ordinary, or just ordinary. Marine before becoming an actress, made her cubist face an emblem of novelty. And so, the one that seems to be the production of the season is that it appears hand in hand with the one who is the interpreter of this and many other years. Adam Driver (San Diego, 1983) has gone in just under a decade from a tough face with charisma to a classic-looking actor of the day who is also capable of bringing the world’s most disproportionate villain to life. Star wars and to be the essential in a list of more or less cult directors which goes from the Coen brothers to Scorsese via Noah Baumbach, Jim Jarmusch or Steven Soderbergh. During the year in question, we saw Driver in armor in The last duel, by Ridley Scott, singing in the unorthodox musical The Sparks and Leos Carax Annette and now sheathed in the most elegant costume seconded by Lady Gaga. The Gucci House, also by Scott, is a high fashion drama; a disproportionate story for an actor without measure and truly unique. Love, greed, family, and of course fashion. Which of all of these elements of Gucci’s Shakespearean drama impressed you the most, so much that you decided to make the film? None of them. Let’s say I got familiar with the story when the script arrived. But if I decided to make the film, it was exclusively for Ridley Scott. After opening Cannes with Annette and the next two jobs with Scott, would you say it’s your year? Do you feel like you’ve got where every actor wants? It’s definitely a very special moment in my career, but honestly, I feel the same now as I have in each of the previous years since I started. Time goes by, my body transforms and my priorities change. But in reality, I am aware that almost everything that happens to me is beyond my control. It coincided that this season three other films were seen, but if you analyze why, we see that it is because of the delays generated by the Covid. I have been lucky (many others with equal or more talent than me are not) and I try to take advantage of my opportunities. As he says, more than congratulating him makes you want to congratulate him. Well, what I meant was that what happens to you in the movies is not up to you. There are too many people deciding. My only advantage now, in my position, is that I have control over what I refuse, over what I refuse to do. Let’s say I acquired the power to say no. For the rest, I try to look at myself in the careers of the people I admire. For example? De Niro, Gene Hackman, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman … they are all mostly disciplined actors and many of them were first trained in the theater. How do you think the cinema situation has changed compared to theirs? Now, there are many more job opportunities for an actor and the pressure with platforms or the emergence of social networks has nothing to do with it. It was a time when actors could move naturally from theater to cinema. There were also more interesting things which were commercial successes. I am thinking for example of The battle of Algiers marked by Gillo Pontecorvo when we have the information. Right now, for a movie like this not only to be successful, but to be able to be made, is an impossible idea. Erik Tanner Contact When they started talking about you after the show Girls, many headlines pointed out that he was the representative of a new masculinity. Do you feel concerned by this idea? How new is your masculinity? New masculinity? Yes, I’ve read this about myself before … but, honestly, I don’t really know what it is or what it means. I’m just playing my character. I think the headlines referred to my character more than I did. I go back to the old one, what people perceive of me is beyond my control. Another problem that always appears in his biography is his past as a sailor. Continue to collaborate in the organization The arts in the armed forces? In fact, we just had the first performance after a year and a half of hiatus for Covid. At the end he took a plane to promote The Gucci House. It all started 13 years ago and basically consists of performing for the military. I don’t know if the question is relevant, but what does being an actor have in common with being in the military? This is very relevant, because there is a lot in common and there is a direct correlation. Of course, the stakes are very different. In the army, life pays for mistakes. But basically in both cases it’s a team of people who have hardly anything in common, forced to work towards the same goal and have a very intimate relationship for a very short period of time. At the same time, everyone should feel relevant. And all this under the orders of a director. In fact, the relationship between the military and the theater is old. How old? Sophocles enlisted in the army and wrote plays for an audience that was at war on seven fronts at once. In any case, it must be taken into account that the military in the United States represents only 1% of the population and that the lack of communication between civilians and the military is the greatest in the history of my country. . I think it is interesting and good to create spaces of understanding between the two. He has always said that patriotism was the main reason for enlisting after the attack on the Twin Towers. It had been barely 20 years. What remains of this feeling? I don’t think the teacher is responsible for answering this question. There are more qualified people than me. In fact, I ask him how he feels. I do not claim to be doing a geopolitical analysis. 