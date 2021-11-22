Widow of actor Abel Rodríguez breaks her silence and recounts the moment she learned that her husband was going to die

October 15, 2021, was the day Abel Rodríguez died of what would have been a pulmonary embolism, according to those close to him at the time. He was 50 years old and was carrying out an audiovisual project for the Telemundo network in the field of scenography.

The Cuban artist was based in Miami with his wife, Colombian Ana López, with whom he had been in a relationship for 11 years and it was precisely she who described the moments leading up to his partner’s deteriorating health, in point of reaching it died a little over a month ago.

In dialogue with the show La Red, the actress said they both got up early at five in the morning to work; While he went to the production company, she stayed at home.

() We had a coffee and he left for his work and I stayed at the house, when it was 8 a.m. the police in Doral -City located in Miami-Dade County, Florida- me called to tell me that they were taking my husband to the emergency roomLópez said in said entertainment magazine. When they broke the news, she hung up the phone thinking it was a tasteless joke, to which moments later she received another call reiterating what had happened.

In five seconds a colleague from his work calls me, and informs me that it is true. I left for the hospital immediately, it was Monday October 11 at 8 a.m. () at 11 a.m., the doctors diagnosis was that there was brain damage, said the woman. They later confirmed to her that her husband had no chance of survival, as the damage was very severe.

The diagnosis that doctors at the health center gave him was brain death because he had a white cloud that shouldn’t be there surrounding your brain. Moreover, they let him know that the last thing to do was to sign a consent so that the Cuban can die with dignity, and that is what I did.

There was nothing to do, keeping him alive was just selfishness on our part, who were here, and it left me with a wonderful memory of the weekend.the actress revealed in tears. You admit that you feel the presence of Rodriguez at home and that despite this loss, you must move forward not only for Benjamin – the firstborn of Abel and Ana – but for the two other children of the actor, Paula and Muriel, and for herself. .

I know that -Abel- wouldn’t have liked to see me badly, since he said that I was his best work of art, finished the Colombian.

It should be remembered that after the death of the Cuban artist, one of the most moving messages was that of precisely Paula, who became an influencer. Through his Instagram account, he shared with his 222,000 subscribers.

Some say that I have your lips, and your nose, those who knew you and spoke to me told me that I made them think of you, I don’t know, but I do not doubt it. I must use the imagination, the one they say I also inherited from you, to create with you scenarios where I see you again after so long () Rest dad, peace and light for your soul I wish you everything my heart. Hopefully where are you? Read this, inserted as caption for a black and white snapshot of calle line vedado, located in Havana.

