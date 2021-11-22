Must read! These Bollywood celebrities don’t want to work together





MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen many amazing pairs on screen in Bollywood movies, from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Having said that, we really do want to see some Bollywood actors together on screen, but they don’t want to work together for personal reasons. Read on to find out which Bollywood actors don’t want to work together. 1. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Actor Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are without a doubt one of the most beloved Bollywood couples of all time. How to forget Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, who was immensely loved by fans? That said, we’re not going to see them together on screen and the reasons are very obvious. Their relationship ended on a bitter note. 2. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherjee It is said that there were few projects that Rani Mukharji refused to do with Akshay Kumar. Then Akshay decided not to work with her. 3. Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut How many of you are excited and want to see Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut share screen space? But unfortunately, she degraded Ranbir Kapoor and criticized him. They don’t share a good bond. 4. Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone Seeing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with Deepika Padukone is a dream for many fans. But do you know that the actress rejected the movie Sultan, which was offered to her? After that, the actor decided not to work with her. 5 Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra There is no doubt that Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were immensely loved in the films Don and Don 2. But after rumors of a relationship, they both decided to keep their distance. 6. Jean Abraham and Bipasha Basu How can we forget one of the hottest pairs of all time, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu? We’ve seen some amazing projects featuring them, but after their romance ended abruptly, they decided not to work together. 7. Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor As many of us know, Abhishek Bacchan was to get engaged to Karisma Kapoor. But a few months after the announcement of their engagement, it was called off for unknown reasons. They decided not to work together. Also read (OMG! Emraan Hashmi had tested positive for coronavirus when he landed in Vienna for the shooting of Tiger 3) 8. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty dated. They are one of the hottest and fittest ex-pairs of all time. But after the breakup, they both decided not to work together in the future. What is your opinion on this? For more information on the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Also Read (Exclusive! Pareeksha & Famous Crime Patrol Actor Saurav Sameer Participated in Shadow of Othello Movie)

