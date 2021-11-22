Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls Karan Kundrra a bully and asks “Isn’t provocation also part of violence?” “





In the Sunday episode, Karan Kundrra got into a fight with Prateik Sehajpal and also named Nishant Bhat as a manipulator, and someone who failed in the Bigg Boss game. Gauahar Khan shared his response to the Karans fight and questioned why violence was allowed. Karan and Pratik began to fight and threatened each other during a task on Sunday. Gauahar tweeted, Hey bigboss, isn’t provocation also part of violence ???? I really like Karan Kundra, but today he was just a tyrant! An absolute tyrant! No biggboss action. # bb15 the lagaya haath, the di gaali, the kara bal ka prieog. Wow ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used powerwow! Bigg Boss everything works)? During the task, Karan Kundrra also called Nishant Bhat the most manipulative competitor and said, manipulative Aaja, aaja. Aisa khatarnak wala handles karta hai pata hi nahi chalta. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya (Come on manipulator come on. We don’t realize how he’s manipulating. He even manipulated me). ” When Bharti Singh asked Nishant that she had known the choreographer for a long time and had never seen him so calm, Nishant replied: Toofan ke pehle ka sannata (calm before the storm). Karan also said, I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo (This is not someone you can trust). Reminder that Karan has known Nishant for a long time, Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hota rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi. “(That’s life, such things happen. Some of his actions were very hurtful).” Nishant Bhat became moved and Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Tejasswi Prakash tried to console him. Later he sat in the garden and even said to Rajiv Adatia: “I want to go home. Earlier in the episode, Salman Khan asked each contestant to name a co-contestant who succeeded and another who failed in the Bigg Boss 15 match. Neha Bhasin said that Nishant Bhat was a failure for her. Karan Kundrra also chose the choreographer as a failure. Also Read: Shamita Slams Vishals Explanation For Bada Haath Maara Commentary On Raqesh Karan told Nishant, Sir mai Nishant ko fail karna chahunga. Ho sakta hai wo game me bahut accha kar rahe honge, it’s showing me aage badhne ke liye accha kar rahe honge. Lekin unhone ek dost kho diya hai. Jisko unhone vishwas dilaya i’m all about trust, friendship and priorities. Jeet bhi jaega nishant to simple liye fail hi hoga (Sir, I want to fail Nishant. He might be good at the game but he lost a friend he promised was all about trust, friendship and priorities. Even if he wins then also he will be a failure for me).

