Ajay Devgn turns 30 in Bollywood: Was immature, unprepared for stardom after Phool Aur Kaante | Bollywood

In 1991, actor Ajay Devgn entered everyone’s hearts while riding two motorcycles in the film Phool Aur Kaante. Today, as he wraps up three decades as an actor, Devgn says he’s been through a lot, both ups and downs. And now he’s heating up for the next 30.

Excerpts from an interview:

Keeping up with showbiz for three decades wouldn’t have been easy. Correct? How do you see this trip?

You are absolutely right; to stay for 30 years in showbiz is Herculean. That being said, sustaining any field for three decades requires constant evolution. It takes a certain level of maturity not only in age, but also in your craft. It takes constant experimentation, countless hours of talking to yourself more than to others. He must learn closely from every colleague and filmmaker you work with. It’s a never-ending learning process. If you get even one survival tip every day from anyone, you will make a successful return home. And, by that, I don’t mean to be # 1 or # 2, I mean that you will have found a purpose in your profession.

I consider the past three decades to be a great journey; a journey in which I made countless mistakes and hit countless home runs. Either way, I’m happy.

When you started out, were you sure you would be successful as an actor?

Frankly, it was my father’s (Shri Veeru Devgan) dream to get started as an actor. I just had to focus on making his dream come true. Whether or not I’m successful is a thought I haven’t played with at this point. I just did as I was told. No one can walk into the cinema by planning their own fame. You have to work hard and pray for your destiny to carry you forward. When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it made, I was catapulted to stardom. All the young daredevils in the country wanted to make their way in life by making a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for fame. God, the blessings of my parents and the blessings of the industry and the fans have given me the adulation that a star receives.

What memories do you have from the shooting of your first film? How did the process go?

Some of my memories on the set are vivid, others hazy. Kuku Kohli, my director, decided to create a volatile love affair with two newcomers, Madhoo Shah and me. He chose the best musical directors of the time, Nadeem and Shravan, and called on my father for an action choreography. He had a mainstay like Amrish Puri who played my dad and the main antagonist. In that sense, Kukuji had all the necessary ingredients to make a commercially strong movie. So I just had to play my part. I was believed and was totally consumed with the kind of action my dad wanted. Believe me, he didn’t make it easy for me. Instead, he made it harder because he believed I could do it.

Your entry atop two motorcycles has become a rage, and continues to be. Can you remember how this particular sequence went?

I don’t remember the exact feeling I got when I stood astride these two bikes. However, I know it was a moment of utter madness. Nervousness in the pit of my stomach is something I still feel today when faced with a dangerous situation. Also, keep in mind that three decades ago we didn’t use liners and safety nets. We went. It was an act of faith in my father and my youth. These moments are coming. You don’t make them happen.