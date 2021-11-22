Stop showing shows featuring female actresses: from the Taliban to Afghan networks





The ministry called for a ban on films or programs contrary to Islamic and Afghan values. Acceptance: The Afghan Taliban authorities on Sunday released a new “religious directive” calling on the country’s television stations to stop broadcasting dramas and soap operas featuring female actresses. In the first such directive to Afghan media issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, the Taliban also called on female television journalists to wear the Islamic hijab when presenting their reports. And the ministry instructed the channels not to broadcast any films or programs in which the Prophet Muhammad or other venerated figures are shown. He called for a ban on films or programs contrary to Islamic and Afghan values. “These are not rules but a religious guideline,” ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told AFP. The new directive was widely disseminated Sunday evening on social networks. Although they insisted they would govern more moderately this time around, the Taliban have already introduced rules on what women can wear to college and have beaten and harassed several Afghan journalists despite their promises to respect the freedom of the press. The Taliban’s directive for television networks comes after two decades of explosive growth for independent Afghan media under the West-backed governments that ruled the country until August 15, when the Islamists regained power. Dozens of TV and radio stations were established with Western help and private investment soon after the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001. Over the past 20 years, Afghan TV stations have offered a wide range of programming, from an American Idol-style singing competition to music videos, as well as several Turkish and Indian soap operas. When Islamists previously ruled from 1996 to 2001, there was no proper Afghan media – they banned television, movies and most other forms of entertainment, deeming them immoral. People caught watching television were punished, including breaking their television sets. Possession of a video player could result in a public flogging. There was only one radio station, Voice of Sharia, which broadcast Islamic propaganda and programs. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

