BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion each win 3 awards (full list of winners) – The Hollywood Reporter

Sunday evening, the Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards, following the recent release of their collaboration album An evening with Silk Sonic.

Before the show started, Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, taking home the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist. Pre-show winners also included Doja Cat, who won three awards, as well as Meghan Thee Stallion with two.

Host Cardi B opened the show with an enthusiastic introduction to the audience: “I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous, I’m shaking,” she said of her debut as a host. In the pit surrounding the stage, participants were masked, while VIP guests remained unmasked in socially distant headquarters. Cardi also informed the audience that the theme for the evening will be to celebrate hometowns, as she pays homage to her own hometown – the Bronx in New York City.

As they presented the Favorite Rock Artist Award, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort shared an exclusive look at their upcoming musical film. West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Later, Cardi B also addressed Jojo Siwa in the audience, begging the social media star to surprise her daughter – which the rapper shares with Migos’ Offset – as a Christmas present. Despite her best efforts, Cardi claimed that Siwa was booked for the holidays.

“Let me tell you something, all you rappers have nothing on Jojo Siwa,” Cardi said.

In response, Siwa took the stage, presenting the award for favorite duo or pop group. “I’ll see what I can do, I’ll try to make Christmas happen, promise,” Siwa said. The presenter also urged the audience to vote for her on Dancing with the stars that week, of which Siwa is a finalist.

First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo – who leads the nominating group with seven nods – performed ‘traitor’ from her hit album SOUR, accompanied by his acoustic guitar. Rodrigo also won the New Artist of the Year award. “Writing songs is my favorite thing around the world and I’m very grateful to everyone who has embraced my music,” the 18-year-old said in her acceptance speech.

Olivia rodrigo

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MRC

Other artists also included BTS and Coldplay, Chlöe, Måneskin, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Tyler, the creator, Walker Hayes, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. Diplo was the show’s very first musical curator, in which the record producer hosted the event all night.

Jennifer Lopez also performed “On My Way”, a track from her upcoming film. Marry me, a romantic musical starring Lopez and Owen Wilson. Snippets of the film were performed on stage alongside the pop star, who is also a three-time AMA winner herself.

In their “Battle of Boston” collaboration, New Kids on the Block and New Edition have joined forces for a medley performance of their greatest hits, respectively. The Massachusetts boy bands kept the audience up and dancing throughout the performance.

Although he had already been confirmed to perform, WADA nominee and winner Megan Thee Stallion was not in attendance.

Korean boyband and global sensation BTS took home three awards, including the night’s best honor for artist of the year, as well as awards for favorite duo or pop group and favorite pop song for their single “Butter. “. BTS led the night in the wins, alongside Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion who also had three wins.

In her second win of the night, Taylor Swift took home the award for Best Pop Album for her 40s-era release. always, the brother album of Swift folklore. While not in attendance, Swift delivered her acceptance speech virtually, thanking fans for not only support always, but also its recent reissue of Red (Taylor version). “I’m so lucky to be in your life and to have you in mine,” said the singer-songwriter. Swift once again breaks her record for most AMAs won by an artist, now with 34 awards in her career.

After their night of success, BTS closed the show with a performance of “Butter”.

In addition to being broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, the ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

A full list of 2020 AMA winners follows.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Duck

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The weekend

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGold

Overlook

Masked wolf

Olivia rodrigo

Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Moonlight “Beggin ‘”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The weekend “Save your tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Duck

Ed sheeran

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

The weekend

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

POP DUO OR FAVORITE GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass animals

Bordeaux 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “forever”

The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitation”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason aldean

Luke Bryan

Luc Combs

Morgan wallen

FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Former Domination

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The good guys”

Luke Combs “Forever after all”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Duck

little baby

Money bag Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan you stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know About Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Overlook

Tank

The weekend

Bailiff

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

UPS

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Cat Doja “Planet Her”

Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”

SOUND “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “misunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Anniversary of grief”

ITS “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Take Back Your Feelings”

FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Raw alejandro

FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

Becky g

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Caliber 50

Armed link

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By René Camacho

The two carnal

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “THE LAST TOUR IN THE WORLD”

Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Aphrodisiac”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “ANOCHE NIGHT”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepathy”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawaii (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

Lower than ever

Foo fighters

Glass animals

Kelly machine gun

FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye west

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Maverick city music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILENIUM

Marshmello

Concerning

Tiesto