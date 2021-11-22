Entertainment
BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion each win 3 awards (full list of winners) – The Hollywood Reporter
Sunday evening, the Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards, following the recent release of their collaboration album An evening with Silk Sonic.
Before the show started, Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, taking home the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist. Pre-show winners also included Doja Cat, who won three awards, as well as Meghan Thee Stallion with two.
Host Cardi B opened the show with an enthusiastic introduction to the audience: “I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous, I’m shaking,” she said of her debut as a host. In the pit surrounding the stage, participants were masked, while VIP guests remained unmasked in socially distant headquarters. Cardi also informed the audience that the theme for the evening will be to celebrate hometowns, as she pays homage to her own hometown – the Bronx in New York City.
As they presented the Favorite Rock Artist Award, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort shared an exclusive look at their upcoming musical film. West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.
Later, Cardi B also addressed Jojo Siwa in the audience, begging the social media star to surprise her daughter – which the rapper shares with Migos’ Offset – as a Christmas present. Despite her best efforts, Cardi claimed that Siwa was booked for the holidays.
“Let me tell you something, all you rappers have nothing on Jojo Siwa,” Cardi said.
In response, Siwa took the stage, presenting the award for favorite duo or pop group. “I’ll see what I can do, I’ll try to make Christmas happen, promise,” Siwa said. The presenter also urged the audience to vote for her on Dancing with the stars that week, of which Siwa is a finalist.
First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo – who leads the nominating group with seven nods – performed ‘traitor’ from her hit album SOUR, accompanied by his acoustic guitar. Rodrigo also won the New Artist of the Year award. “Writing songs is my favorite thing around the world and I’m very grateful to everyone who has embraced my music,” the 18-year-old said in her acceptance speech.
Other artists also included BTS and Coldplay, Chlöe, Måneskin, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Tyler, the creator, Walker Hayes, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. Diplo was the show’s very first musical curator, in which the record producer hosted the event all night.
Jennifer Lopez also performed “On My Way”, a track from her upcoming film. Marry me, a romantic musical starring Lopez and Owen Wilson. Snippets of the film were performed on stage alongside the pop star, who is also a three-time AMA winner herself.
In their “Battle of Boston” collaboration, New Kids on the Block and New Edition have joined forces for a medley performance of their greatest hits, respectively. The Massachusetts boy bands kept the audience up and dancing throughout the performance.
Although he had already been confirmed to perform, WADA nominee and winner Megan Thee Stallion was not in attendance.
Korean boyband and global sensation BTS took home three awards, including the night’s best honor for artist of the year, as well as awards for favorite duo or pop group and favorite pop song for their single “Butter. “. BTS led the night in the wins, alongside Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion who also had three wins.
In her second win of the night, Taylor Swift took home the award for Best Pop Album for her 40s-era release. always, the brother album of Swift folklore. While not in attendance, Swift delivered her acceptance speech virtually, thanking fans for not only support always, but also its recent reissue of Red (Taylor version). “I’m so lucky to be in your life and to have you in mine,” said the singer-songwriter. Swift once again breaks her record for most AMAs won by an artist, now with 34 awards in her career.
After their night of success, BTS closed the show with a performance of “Butter”.
In addition to being broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, the ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
A full list of 2020 AMA winners follows.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Duck
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGold
Overlook
Masked wolf
Olivia rodrigo
Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Moonlight “Beggin ‘”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The weekend “Save your tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Duck
Ed sheeran
Justin bieber
Lil Nas X
The weekend
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
POP DUO OR FAVORITE GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass animals
Bordeaux 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “forever”
The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitation”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason aldean
Luke Bryan
Luc Combs
Morgan wallen
FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Former Domination
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The good guys”
Luke Combs “Forever after all”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Duck
little baby
Money bag Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan you stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know About Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Overlook
Tank
The weekend
Bailiff
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja cat
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
UPS
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Cat Doja “Planet Her”
Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”
SOUND “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “misunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Anniversary of grief”
ITS “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Take Back Your Feelings”
FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST
Bad bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Raw alejandro
FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
Becky g
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
Caliber 50
Armed link
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By René Camacho
The two carnal
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “THE LAST TOUR IN THE WORLD”
Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Aphrodisiac”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “ANOCHE NIGHT”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepathy”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawaii (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
Lower than ever
Foo fighters
Glass animals
Kelly machine gun
FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye west
Kirk franklin
Koryn hawthorne
Maverick city music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILENIUM
Marshmello
Concerning
Tiesto
