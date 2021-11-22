Spokane Daily Chronicle, Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin, “journalism giant”, dies at age 75

Bill Morlin, the die-hard investigative journalist who covered everything from neo-Nazis and white supremacists to crooks and corrupt politicians over four decades in Spokane newspapers, died on Saturday. He was 75 years old.

A third-generation Spokanite born and raised in Peaceful Valley, Morlin combined an Indigenous knowledge of his community with a wide range of sources to break up an incredible series of stories in his career as a journalist, first in the Spokane Daily Chronicle and later. to the spokesperson. Review after the newspaper teams merged in 1983.

He was a child of Spokane who wanted to be an investigative journalist, said Chuck Rehberg, a former newspaper editor who served as Morlins editor at one point of the Chronicle. Newspaper managers tried to move Morlin into a publisher’s slot at one point, but he resisted.

He wanted to be there, mix it up, Rehberg said.

He always wanted to be a journalist, his wife Connie Morlin said.

As a youth from Peaceful Valley, Morlin had three newspaper routes. He even produced a neighborhood newspaper with a set of letters and an ink pad that could be used as stamps, and had the finished products delivered to his sister and friends. He was editor-in-chief of the Eastern Washington University newspaper at the university and intern for the Associated Press before coming to work at The Chronicle.

Karen Dorn Steele, who will later partner with Morlin in an investigation into Spokane Mayor Jim West’s use of the city’s computers to research gay dating sites, said she had first met Morlin through the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists when she was a journalist at KSPS. -TV.

I really respected his work, said Dorn Steele. Behind his aggressive reporting style, he really cared about justice, people and journalism.

He was just a giant in the field of journalism, said Tony Stewart, a retired professor at North Idaho College who helped form the Kootenai County task force on human relations to counter the presence of nations. Aryan women in the region. I have such admiration for his work. I have never known a print journalist who knew so much about hate groups.

In the early 1980s, Morlin began writing about the Aryan nations and its leader, Richard Butler, at a resort north of Hayden Lake. At the time, many saw the group as a few lunatics who occasionally dressed in uniforms to congregate in parks or parade through the streets, and wanted to minimize their presence in an area trying to establish its tourist activity.

He never accepted that, said Stewart, adding that he and Morlin would tell people ignoring the Nazis didn’t work in Germany either. He knew the danger of it all.

Over the years, the Aryan complex of nations has become a magnet for white supremacists, some of whom have split up to form their own groups that have committed murders and robberies. Morlin would keep track and chronicle their activities, including the bombing of the Spokane Valley Newspaper Office and a Planned Parenthood office by a group called Phineas Priesthood. The bombings were intended to distract law enforcement officials from bank robberies committed elsewhere soon after.

Morlin led newspaper coverage of the North Idahos Ruby Ridge headquarters between federal law enforcement officers and Randy Weaver. He has become a national expert, the go-to journalist for information on white supremacists and other hate groups due to his contacts with local, state and federal law enforcement.

At one point, he was in so much demand from federal law enforcement that he had a scoop his editors wouldn’t print. After the bombing of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, Morlin began using telephones and developed a story that people involved in right-wing militias were suspected of carrying out the bombing.

The national sons reported that the main suspects were Islamic extremists. The editors of Spokesman-Reviews kept Morlins’ story, and in the following days the front page ran a news article citing an official FBI statement that the agency was currently inclined to suspect Islamic Jihad of being the probable group.

Two days later, Timothy McVeigh and two other people with militia ties were arrested for the bombing.

He was a real old-fashioned journalist. He really worked hard to get the tough news out, said Dan McComb, a former photographer for The Spokesman-Review.

McComb first met the newspaper’s senior investigative reporter after being at the newspaper for about six months, and was given an assignment to photograph children at the Eagles Ice Arena with instructions to meet Morlin in the airport.

Morlin had a tip that Mark Fuhrman, the Los Angeles Police Detective who was a key witness in the OJ Simpson murder trial, was there. As McComb approached, Morlin told him to shut up and wait for Fuhman to check in. He walked up the hall and finally Morlin approached Fuhrman for an interview. After speaking, Fuhrman walked up the hall towards McComb, who was taking pictures. As the detective got closer, he hit McComb with his briefcase, knocking the photographer to the ground and continued punching; McComb continued to take pictures.

Fuhrman was reportedly angry that the McCombs photos could also show his wife, who was accompanying him. Morlin ran up, called the newspaper editor, and handed the phone to Fuhrman. After a brief conversation, the attack stopped. The photo accompanying the following days’ story of the Fuhrmans buying a house in northern Idaho showed the detective beating McComb but did not show his wife.

The two would later work together on stories of right-wing militias that allowed them to witness their training in the forests of the northwest interior. Bill found ways to get people who wouldn’t reveal things to reveal it to him, McComb said.

Morlin wrote about the Gypsy community of Spokanes and their clash with law enforcement and city prosecutors during a police raid. He has told stories on a wide range of legal topics, from bodies allowed to decompose at a local funeral home to a diploma factory operating in the Spokane area that provided fake diplomas to clients willing to pay its fees.

The mastermind of the factory, Dixie Randock, was ultimately convicted of mail and electronic fraud and sentenced to three years in prison. The newspaper tracked down people in government, academia and law enforcement who used the bogus degrees as part of their resumes and produced a searchable database with thousands of diploma mill customers .

In 2005, he teamed up with Dorn Steele in an investigation into then-mayor Jim West and reports of past sexual abuse and allegations that he used personal computers. the city to meet young gay men on an Internet dating site. West, who at the time was one of Spokane’s most successful politicians, was later recalled in a special election.

Morlin had worked on the story by following the sons, Dorn Steele said for years. But it was so sensitive that in the months leading up to the story’s publication, the two journalists were removed from the newsroom while they were researching.

Dorn Steele said she respects Morlin’s ability to get to the bottom of things.

He could keep in touch with all kinds of sources: cops, prosecutors, white supremacists, she said. He was thorough, aggressive and fair.

Both retired from the newspaper on April 1, 2009, but Morlin continued to work. The next day, he started his own business, Morlin Investigations, and did some research for local lawyers. He has also written on hate groups for the Hate Watch and Intelligence Report of the Southern Poverty Law Centers, was a reporter for the New York Times, and a guest lecturer for journalism classes at college.

He was very committed and very involved, his wife, Connie Morlin said on Sunday. He recently heard from two sources, one a former FBI agent and the other a former police officer with information about two unsolved crimes and was fired from two possible stories.

Beyond journalism, he was a carpenter, carpenter and furniture builder, and a railroad enthusiast who continued to build on his model trains. He developed a love for trains as he watched them cross the bridge visible from their home in Peaceful Valley, she said. He was an avid skier who was proud to have taught his granddaughter to ski.

Although people who knew Bill knew the Rolling Stones were his favorite band, Connie Morlin said his tastes in music were so eclectic that he followed current artists and occasionally introduced his grandchildren to new bands.

He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Sacré-Coeur Medical Center with a gallbladder infection about a week ago and died of sepsis on Saturday. But he was in a good mood until the end, and at one point he asked his wife to pull out a notebook and write down some things he needed to tell her.

With his wife, he is survived by his son Scott Morlin of Spokane, his wife Jaimie and their daughters; his son Jeff Morlin, also of Spokane, his daughter and his stepson; and a sister, Ann Morlin, also from Spokane.

Plans for a memorial service are pending.