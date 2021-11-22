Ajay Devgn ends 30 years in Bollywood Akshay Kumar Amitabh Bachchan, other celebrities congratulate the actor





Image source: INSTA / AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn ends 30 years in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Big B and more congratulate the actor Strong points Ajay Devgn made his acting debut in 1991 with “Phool Aur Kaante”

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and recalled fond memories with Ajay Devgn

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a note for Ajay and called him “spoken soft, without interference” Considered one of the industry’s most profitable stars, Ajay Devgn is now finishing 30 years in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut in 1991 with “Phool Aur Kaante”, there was no looking back for him. November 22 marks great significance not only for Ajay but also for his fans. As the superstar wrapped up three decades, his dear friend Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and recalled fond memories of when the two were practicing martial arts on Juhu Beach. Not just him, but even megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a note for Ajay and called it “Spoken softly, without interference, but filled with passion.” Taking on Twitter and sharing a BTS photo from the set of ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as a beginner, principal aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte when your dad was training us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and like that, it’s been 30 years since #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship remains! “ In response to his post, Ajay wrote: “Thank you Akki, we shared long sleeves. And I am happy and grateful to have you by his side.” Meanwile, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “T 4103 – #AjayDevgn, ends 30 years in the film industry on November 22 when his movie ‘Phool aur Kante’ was released. Softly spoken, not awkward, but filled with passion. Mes congratulations Ajay, May you go on for another 70. “ Ajay also responded to him and wrote, “Sir, thank you for your blessings. Ajay.” Even Ajay’s team made their day special through a special video the actor re-tweeted with the caption, “My team made me repost this But, thanks for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna “ Speaking about what it’s like to survive for 30 years, the actor told The Hindustan Times: “To stay in showbiz for 30 years is Herculean. That being said, to stay in any field for three decades. requires constant evolution. It takes a certain level of maturity not only in age, but also in your profession. It requires constant experimentation, countless hours talking to yourself more than to others. He must learn closely from every colleague and filmmaker you work with. It’s a never-ending learning process. If you get even one survival tip every day from anyone, you will make a successful return home. And, by that, I don’t mean to be # 1 or # 2, I mean that you will have found a purpose in your profession. Ajay on Sunday shared an update on his movie ‘Thank God’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and informed that it is due out on July 29, 2022. He took to Instagram and wrote: “Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a hilarious Slice of Life movie with a message will be released on July 29, 2022. “ “Thank God” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

