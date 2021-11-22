New Disney Plus ‘Star Wars’ Series Receives Working Title





A working title for the next one Star wars Disney Plus Series the sidekick has been revealed. One of Lucasfilm’s most intriguing original series for Disney Plus is The Acolyte, which is developed by Netflix Russian doll creator Leslye Headland. The series will take place during the time of the Haute République, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Production Weekly has released a new list of new projects in the pipeline, including The Acolyte. This list revealed a working title for the new Star wars series: “Paradox”. It will be interesting to know if this working title has any significance for the story Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm are preparing for this new series, especially since it looks like the series will be the deepest dive into Sith culture. that we have ever known. official gun material. In the same way The Acolyte, there are several others Star wars series directed to Disney Plus. Next month, Boba Fett’s book will premiere, followed by the highly anticipated Obi wan kenobi series of events and Andor in 2022. The Mandalorian Season 3 is also slated to air next year, while Ahsoka is expected to start production in March. Another series, Rangers of the New Republic was also announced, but was reportedly shelved. the sidekick remains in development phase for the moment. Meanwhile, the Star wars the universe continues to expand on Disney Plus with Boba Fett’s book. Here’s the synopsis: Boba Fett’s Book An Exciting Star Wars Adventure Finds The Legendary Bounty Hunter Boba Fett And Mercenary Fennec Shand Navigating The Underworld Of The Galaxies As They Return To The Sands Of Tatooine To Claim Their Territory Once Ruled By Jabba the Hutt and his syndicate crime. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez and Kathleen Kennedy are all executive producers ofThe Mandalorianspin-off with episodes directed by Rodriguez, Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard. The series stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Jennifer Beals. Boba Fett’s bookarrives December 29 on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the sidekick and the future ofStar warsfranchise on Disney Plus and the big screen. You can alsosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content! Source: Weekly production

