Red Notice: hardly better than Green Lantern





Remember all those times Ryan Reynolds joked about his epic regrets for starring in Green Lantern, the 2011 superhero flick that currently sits at 26% on Rotten Tomatoes? Now he can add the film Red Notice to his self-deprecating skits. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and produced by Dwayne The Rock Johnson among others, Netflix’s latest million dollar blockbuster Red Notice is a failed attempt at generic action-packed entertainment. With predictable twists and turns, mediocre writing, and a lack of chemistry between the cast, the film offers little beyond awe-inspiring sets and Hollywood stars. With no significant plot, world, or character development, the film is nothing more than a collage of action sequences and iconic Reynolds jokes. Red Notice follows John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), an FBI profiler, in his attempt to capture experienced art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds). The film begins with a documentary-style display of the driving force behind the tales: The pursuit of Cleopatra’s three golden eggs, the precious artifacts Booth, and The Bishop (Gal Gadot), his rival in art theft, are on display. competition to acquire. After a museum chase streak that features disappointing CGI given the film’s huge budget, Hartley is mentored by The Bishop and forced to work with Booth to clear his name. From that point on, the film didn’t take long to build on tropes and archetypes. Reynolds is the playful expert prone to excessive jokes, Johnson the serious cop, and Gadot the attractive femme fatale. None of these tropes are subverted in any inventive development. All of the films’ attempts to foster a connection between the characters feel completely staged and the performances are of no help whatsoever. Although they claim to have had such a great time on set, the cast seem to deliver every line with a touch of boredom and dread. Reynolds jokes are poorly delivered and uninspiring yes, we know Johnson is bald, and yet this is the only joke in the movies that will make you laugh. Johnson’s automated expressions appear to come directly from the script’s instructions. And Gadot isn’t given enough time or space to be anything more than a caricature of all the alluring villains in recent movie history. While it promises to be a fun adventure for the whole family, Red Notice keeps the viewer entertained: log onto Instagram, grab a snack without hitting pause, and reply to a few emails. The characters travel the world, jump on helicopters, escape a Russian prison, infiltrate lavish parties, and embark on a car chase through an abandoned bunker full of treasure (in a sequence that feels like watch Reynolds audition for Indiana Jones). But in the end, none of the flashy antics was enough to save a unraveling script. The stars don’t shine, the special effects don’t impress, and all that’s left is to wait for the credits. The most frustrating aspect of the film is that the formula chosen should work. If the goal was to generate entertainment even if it is not revolutionary, at least moderately satisfactory, Netflix completely misses it. Ultimately, the viewer doesn’t get anything in return for their subscription or time spent with the film. As the film nears its end, obvious plot choices become necessary elements to secure a sequel and eventual franchise. But, the audience is left without even wanting to watch.

