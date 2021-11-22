Shah Rukh Khan will he finally break his strange silence? Is his legal team preparing to fight back? The bail order releasing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan on October 28 after nearly a month in prison clearly shows that there was no real reason for the Aryans’ arrest.

The Mumbai High Court bail order states that there is virtually no positive evidence on the record to convince this court that all defendants with common intent have agreed to commit an unlawful act. Just because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were traveling on the same cruise, that in itself cannot be a basis for the conspiracy charge against them.

So why was Aryan arrested? This is the question Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team will ask SamirWankhede, the biggest cop in the Narcotics Control Bureau who organized the arrest of Aryan and his friends.

A close friend of the Khans informs that the Khan Empire may retaliate as soon as possible. Shah Rukh is strongly advised to take retaliatory action against those who put Aryan behind bars. So yes, it is likely that there are unforeseen developments in the case, the friend said, unwilling to divulge further details.

