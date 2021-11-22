“Field of Dreams” actor Art LaFleur has died aged 78





Art LaFleur, best known for his roles in The sand and Field of dreams, died at the age of 78. The character actor was known for his haunting depictions of stories baseball players. However, he has also appeared in numerous television series. Here’s what you need to know about the death of the cast. Art LaFleur was featured in Kevin Costner’s iconic baseball film Field of Dreams Art LaFleur | Mark Mainz / Getty Images LaFleurs’ unique penchant for vintage depictions of legendary figures in American baseball was truly remarkable. He appeared as Chick Gandil in Field of dreams, Kevin Costners romantically reinvents WP Kinsella’s novel Joe without shoes. As the ghostly figure of Gandil, one of the alleged architects of the 1919 World Series fix, LaFleur cut off a surprisingly believable figure of a rude but sensitive baseball player. He then appeared in the 1993 cult classic The sand. This time he played the ghost of Babe Ruth. And while the roles are similar, LaFleur gave depth and nuance to each separate character. Remember, kid. There are heroes and legends, he tells Benny (Mike Vitar), a young aspiring baseball player from the 1960s. Heroes are remembered, but legends never die. Follow your heart, kid, and you’ll never go wrong. The Sandlot cast’s wife paid tribute to him According to CNN, LaFleur died of Parkinson’s disease on November 17, 2021. His wife Shelley LaFleur explained in a statement. This guy After a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s disease, Art LaFleur, the love of my life has passed away, she wrote. He made so many people laugh as Babe Ruth in the sand, The tooth fairy in Santa Claus 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of dreams to name a few. He was a generous and selfless man who carried on in his acting, but more importantly, he was who he was to his family and friends. The actor’s wife added that his relationship with LaFleur lasted 43 years. I was very lucky to have had a 43-year relationship with a man who cherished and adored me, she wrote. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us. Art LaFleur has also had roles in numerous television shows. In addition to his signature roles, LaFleur was a prolific actor on television. Born in Gary, Indiana, in 1943, he was a true athlete. In addition, he played football at the University of Kentucky. However, playing the role was his first love, and he eventually gave up athletics for the movies. He has made himself a mainstay of television by appearing in a series of series over the years. By IMDb he appeared in Boy Meets World, Charlie’s Angels, Key and Peele, M * A * S * H, Matlock, Home improvement, JAG, Malcolm in the middle, The Playboy Club, and more. But he will forever be known as this memorable figure in American baseball. RELATED: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were extras in Field of Dreams only so they could go to Fenway Park

