Freida Pinto, Her Husband Cory Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares First Photos | Hollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto has become a mother for the first time. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share photos of her newborn son, whom she named Rumi-Ray.

Freida shared the photos on her husband Cory Tran’s birthday. Happy Birthday Papa Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. Seeing you become not only a daddy but a super daddy makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived mom a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with the way we live together. I love you madly. Rumi-Ray, you are a lucky boy, she wrote. The photos showed the baby resting on the breasts of his father and mother at their home.

Cory also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, Best Birthday Present You Could Ask For. Thanks for our nice boy. I admire you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are a true warrior.

Freida and Cory got married during the pandemic. Speaking of her secret wedding, she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, I should clean the air. I hadn’t planned a big Indian wedding. It was going to be something nice and simple … But then Covid happened and it still happens and we just realized that we were going to plan this for the rest of our lives and probably never do.

“Honestly, I have to say if any of you planned a wedding, you probably know, I don’t want stomach ulcers when planning my own wedding. It was perfect! We got married then we were able to come home and take an afternoon nap, ”she added.