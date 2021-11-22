Seven paid a million dollars for this? In the world of celebrity interviews





Once you get past the fact that a reporter went to London to interview Adele hadn’t listened to his new album (and admitted it to her), the most remarkable thing about Sevens spoiling his package with the English singer is that he would have paid $ 1 million for it. A million dollars for a package titled by a zero interview with Oprah Winfrey, plus a mini-concert, that’s a lot of money. Even with the sweetener of a 30-minute interview between Adele and reporter Matt Doran (who said he hadn’t seen the email with the album), it’s a big change, especially when his label Sony prevented the interview from being broadcast. Adele: One Night Only was a tightly managed package and an extreme example of the dynamic often seen in entertainment journalism these days. Credit:Cliff Lipson How, you might ask, has it come to where a news organization pays to access talent that is already on promotion? Where does this organization cede editorial control to the label / publisher / studio that will benefit most from the published or broadcast interview? And where does that price tag not even guarantee the right to actually stream the resulting puff piece? The answer is we have achieved this through a thousand cuts, progressive concessions that have helped and reinforced the idea that mainstream media is often nothing more than another marketing arm of the global entertainment industry. .

Interview offers often come with terms and conditions designed to ensure almost complete lack of media interest in the resulting story: no personal questions; controversial past statements / behavior / incidents are prohibited; only ask about the album / TV show / book / movie in question, boring as it is. Agreeing to these terms is not obligatory or necessarily binding (journalists often sidestep thorny issues towards the end) but they tend to set the tone for the discussion. I once had to send a long list of questions in advance (a fairly common request) and agree to ask about a diet plan she was promoting. before gaining access to Kim Kardashian. Neither she nor her team looked into these matters before the interview began, but when I asked her about the lawsuit against her over allegations of false advertising associated with the diet formula, they were all ears. and flapping arms as they tried to shut it down. . Double whammy: Adele’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was a reunion of A-listers rather than revealing Q and A. Credit:Joe Pugliese / CBS It’s rare for money to change hands for a celebrity interview, but that’s not the standard offer. Adele is a huge superstar and Oprah Winfrey is too, says celebrity agent Max Markson. It’s a double whammy. In some ways, he says, there’s nothing unusual about Seven paying $ 1 million (if that’s what they actually paid) for the package. The two-hour prime-time interview with Oprah is what they paid for, he says. A million over their annual budget, so what? They will have cheap shows and expensive ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/culture/celebrity/a-million-bucks-for-adele-inside-the-world-of-celebrity-interviews-20211122-p59ayh.html

