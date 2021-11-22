Ora Nui 4 | Otago Daily Times News Online





Oranui Press REVIEWED BY JESSIE NEILSON The fourth issue of the Ora Nui Maori Literary Journal is devoted to Maori and Taiwanese relations, starting with the Austronesian migration. As stated in the introduction, a popular theory of a common history of origins is that the Maori descend from the wave of indigenous peoples of Taiwan. This migration moved south, extending across the Pacific. According to this, the inhabitants of Polynesia, Southeast Asia, West New Guinea and Madagascar would share genealogical, linguistic and cultural ties with the country of East Asia. This issue focuses primarily on the indigenous traditions, beliefs and creativity of these two great groups of people, and as a collaborative venture has New Zealand and Taiwanese editors (Kiri Piahana-Wong and Shin Su). It includes written and visual contributions, with an intriguing insight into indigenous Taiwanese arts and crafts. Written contributions include poetry, short fiction, essays, and non-fiction. A recurring concern is the loss of heritage, traditions, language and knowledge; another is death and its rituals. Some pieces are forward-looking, with innovative style and content, like Gina Cole’s Sunset on Mars, while others are inspired by legends and nature intimately linked to everyday life. Hinemoa Jones describes a day on a marae from the perspective of a busy mother, contrasted with another room where White Man told children to erase their mother’s words from their lips. The legacy of colonialism is still present; it is the same for the natives of Taiwan who have been colonized many times. Gerry Te Kapa Coates makes this link between the two countries explicit in his poem Walking in Your Shoes – We the Colonized Unit. Many pieces involve conflict and discomfort, as in Amber Esau Manaakitanga’s poem: Aotearoa: land of long white rooms / carved with seats made of tears, / lit in the dim light of debt. Others, like Arihia Latham, make new images of nature: the pingao hugs the dunes, a gold scouring pad works / the iron sand to match the night shines. In the story of Faisu Mukunana, she, who lived through two regimes, writes to her deceased grandfather, apologizing for the absence of a tombstone. Her story examines her tribe’s rituals that are under threat and how Tsou cultural heritage, as an oral language only, is in danger of being lost. The writing systems must have been borrowed from other tribes. There are contributions from a family of craftsmen, known as the pulima, fusing the tribal and the urban. There is a unique artistic technique known as Trace Layer Carve Paint. Other works of art from both cultures include blown glass symbolizing rebirth and planting ceremonies, those reflecting Maori raranga weaving traditions, double-nosed flutes, and the female hand tattoo of the Rukai peoples and Paiwan. This is a large and varied collection, with generous visuals breaking up the mass of verbal content. After most of the contributions, the section entitled Austronesian Studies contains non-fiction material, with particular emphasis on anthropology, film and language. Anahera Gildea sums up the welcoming tone of the collection in her poem a tsunami of movement – mihi to the peoples of the Pacific with the words: We are born on the move / cast through a spiritual corridor / between worlds; a tunnel / floating generations / over the thousand languages ​​/ of moana-nui-a-kiwa. Here we are aware of all kinds of legacies and ideas of such a movement of people, as cultural traditions and creative minds flourish in vibrant and surprising ways. Jessie Neilson is a library assistant at the University of Otago

