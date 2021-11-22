‘My birthday wish is to be the number one actor in this industry’-Entertainment News, Firstpost

On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Kartik Aaryan explains that he has reached a decade in the industry, that he is stepping out of his comfort zone in Dhamaka and how his next projects will allow him to explore more nuances as as an actor.

November 22, 2021, just two days after the release of his new feature film Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday. It’s been an eventful decade for the actor who made his Bollywood debut a decade ago with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

The actor built his brand and his fan after playing the Boy Next Door. Over the past 10 years, Aaryan has most closely identified with romantic and comedy films. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chhupi, I love Aaj Kal. There were hits and misses.

With the thriller directed by Ram Madhvani Dhamaka, a remake of the 2013 Korean movie Terror Live, Aaryan consciously comes out of the doghouse. He plays TV presenter Arjun Pathak, who sets up a live interview with a terrorist who holds the city’s ransom.

Excerpts from an interview with Kartik Aaryan:

Dhamaka is a fairly faithful remake of Terror LiveWas it easier to inhabit the character since you had a reference ready?

After watching the movie for the first time, I was asked not to see it again but to read the script of Dhamaka as a point of reference. We had to Indianize the story, and we made changes to the emotional angle, the love angle, and the character of her boss. We did our own thing. Even though I had a film ready, it was not easy because you still have to be interested in a two hour cut. We have adapted the original according to our Indian tastes.

Did playing the role of a news anchor change your perspective on this job?

The preparation of this film required me to speak to the presenters and reporters. I got a glimpse of their work, but also heard about how their personal and professional life is affected. After doing this portrayal on screen, my respect for reporters and journalists increased tremendously. Now I know how much responsibility you have to have when writing or reporting something because one sentence can change the whole angle of the news. I see this is a 24/7 job, and a very difficult job.

After 10 years as an actor, with the ups and downs that accompany the territory, what has been the most significant learning?

I saw a lot of things. I have experienced success and failure, and I have learned from both. It’s been a journey, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am very proud of where I am. I am proud of my fights, the ups and downs. They taught me the value of where I am right now, so I’ll cherish every moment

How hard has it been to step outside of the romantic comedy space and get rid of the image of a romantic boy next door, a character you’ve previously described as urban? [characters] withdesi tadka? “

I choose different roles but I will also do romances and comedy films because I also like to do them.

In this industry, when you click on a genre, they keep showing you scripts in that area. So when I started getting offers in different genres, I accepted them. Dhamaka is one of those projects. It will be followed by many other genres and scenarios with good filmmakers, who trust me.

I am very happy and blessed.

What are the upcoming films?

There are Captain India, which is headed by Hansal Mehta, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Anees Bazmee. Then there is the movie directed by Shashanka Ghosh Freddy, and an untitled film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Which filmmakers do you find interesting at the moment?

I admire Zoya Akhtar very much. I love the work of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis, and I think Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani are very interesting and exciting filmmakers.

As you get a year old, do you have any birthday wishes?

As humbly and modestly as I can say, my wish is to be the number one player in this industry. Dhamaka, which gave me a meatyrole and a chance to showcase so many nuances. I hope to have more Arjun Pathaks, and I hope the public will accept me in these roles as well.

Dhamaka is streaming on Netflix India.

Udita Jhunjhunwala is a writer, film critic and festival programmer.