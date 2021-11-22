Doctor Who: Flux Episode 4 Review – Le Village des Anges





As for Yaz and Dan, they are easy prey for another weeping angel and find themselves brought back to the village, only now they are in 1901. They find the missing Peggy here, but that’s about it for the census of the city, because the angels are at this point in history too. We soon learn that they did more than munch on the locals, they ripped the entire village and its timeline out of causation, effectively trapping everyone within its crumbling boundaries. In ’67, once the doctors have been pushed back to the basement by the advancing angels, Claire decides it’s time to confess what the public has already glimpsed. Just like Amy in Flesh and Stone, she has an angel in mind; one who has been hiding since she had a premonition of the events of that day. Since the image of an angel can itself become an angel, its vision has left Claire carrying a psychic passenger, and the Doctor has no choice but to delve into Claire’s mind and find out what is really going on. A lot, in the end. The Rogue Angel hiding in Claire’s brain is on the run, but it’s a far cry from Patrick Nesss’ civil war ambitions. The Weeping Angels in this episode are a tactical team working for none other than The Division. (Or just Division, as the Angel insists on calling them. Is that just an assignment or some kind of clue?) Some leverage. Meanwhile, we move on to Gerald and Jean, who discovered the quantum mining that moved the village. Having been erected as unfriendly characters, it’s clear that something unpleasant is going to happen to the couple sooner or later, but their grim fate instead disturbs the established logic of the angels by assuming that a word like logic can be applied to a science- fiction, a sort of time-stealing gargoyle. First, Gerald is time zapped because he happens to touch an angel while he is in statue form, but why? Not only have we seen people touching angels while they’re quantically locked with no ill effects, Jericho and Claire do so later in that same episode and are fine. Second, once Gerald and Jean arrive in 1901, they are immediately accosted by another Angel and because no one survives there twice, the next contact turns them to stone. And then they kind of explode. Alright, but we know people to do survive twice, because that was the purpose of the Angels Battery Farm in The Angels Take Manhattan. (The Doctor Who audiences tend to notice these details the same way they notice, say, when an angel the size of the Statue of Liberty is able to move around New York City without being seen) Back in Claire’s mind, the Doctor is understandably tempted by the knowledge of her past in exchange for the Angel’s protection, but before anything can be agreed, she is rudely awakened by Professor Jericho. The angels have entered the basement, which means it is time to leave by the only other path the doctor can find – an old tunnel which goes to the edge of the village, but which also passes through the heart of the excavation site. -meteorite-thingy that angels used to reach Earth in the first place.

