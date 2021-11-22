Entertainment
12 hottest and fittest vegetarian celebrities in bollywood
It’s totally a myth that the only non-vegetarian can build the muscular, fittest, and hottest bodies. Unparalleled personality Amitabh Bachchan, idols Shahid Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal, Aamir Khan to hot Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma are vegetarians and have proven that the vegan lifestyle is much better.
There are countless options in vegetables, while a non-vegetarian lifestyle can affect our risk for heart disease, high cholesterol, fat, high blood pressure. folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid, higher fiber intake.
1- Shahid Kapoor
Charmer Shahid Kapoor is the best example of how it’s better to be a vegetarian than to be non-vegetarian. In 2003, Shahid Kapoor quit the non-vegetarian after reading Life is fair through Brain Hines the book was donated by his father and veteran Bollywood actor, Pankaj Kapoor.
The story of Shahid Kapoor, from a background dancer to a Hindi movie star, is so inspiring. On February 25, 1981, the handsome Shahid looks so young at this age and his physique, his abs, his arms give us the best fitness goals.
2- Kangana Ranaut
Iconic Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut leads a healthy lifestyle by doing yoga and meditation regularly and eating fruits and nuts every day. The actress was a big non-vegetarian before she rose to fame in Bollywood, but later left her in 2013.
3- John Abraham
The great man of Bollywood, John Abraham, is so kind not only to humans but also to animals. He has one of the fittest and most muscular bodies in the industry, proven to be possible to get such muscle without meat.
4- Kartik Aaryan
The emerging superstar of our generation Kartik Aaryan is such a charmer, he is also so kind to animals. A self-taught star gave several examples in the industry, his physical form is amazing.
5- Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is an animal lover and decided to open a shelter near Mumbai as she announced on her 30th birthday on May 1, 2018. A self-taught star, Anushka Sharma is among the hottest Bollywood lead actresses. shape and the most beautiful.
6- Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a fast growing star who has established herself as one of the highest paid and highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She never skips the gym, fitness freak Alia is a youth icon who influences people through her work on and off screen.
7- Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan makes several experiments with his appearance and body as a result, the actor revealed that his wife Kiran Rao had helped him to be vegetarian, she showed Aamir several videos on how the vegan diet is beneficial for healthy living.
Aamir Khan’s incredible transformation for all-time hit biographical sports drama Dangal (2016) created a buzz and a number of fans followed his diet after watching his videos.
8- Jacqueline Fernandez
Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has established a successful career in Bollywood and the actress is very popular for her physical shape and well-groomed figure. Her Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu praised her figure during promotions.
9- Vidya Balan
Once a well-groomed Vidya Balan is a bit oily now, but still gorgeous. Everyone loves her in sarees and traditional dresses, and the actress is considered one of the most talented actresses around.
10- Vidyut Jammwal
Action hero Vidyut Jammwal is an idol, her body kind is a dream. The actor himself directs stunt and action sequences in the films. His movie Junglee is an action adventure he worked a lot for and the posters are so intriguing.
11- Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia is over 40, but her physical form still shows her so young and beautiful. Currently, the actress is doing Roadies and Vogue Interview television shows.
12- Mallika Sherawat
Daring Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat leads a balanced life, exercises yoga and gym regularly. She is one of the most prominent vegetarian celebrities in Bollywood.
Here you can see your favorite celebrities following the vegan lifestyle and also revealing its benefits. Hope you will be leaving nonveg soon.
