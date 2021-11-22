Korean Tycoon Miky Lee Plays Major Hollywood Role With Endeavor Content Purchase

Emboldened by a historic Oscar victory with Parasite two years ago, South Korean CJ ENM led by principal Miky Lee has today taken a giant leap forward with the acquisition of the prestigious Endeavor Content, a sign of rising prices. Korean investments in Hollywood.

Through acquire an 80% stake in the scripted content business Endeavors for $ 775 million last week, CJ ENM struck a series of deals with Hollywood in recent years with the biggest investment in its 26-year history.

Lee, the granddaughter of Samsung chairman Lee Byung-chul, is already co-owner of a media empire in South Korea with her brother Lee Jay-hyun. This latest deal makes Lee a truly modern content creator in the North American space as well, as someone close to Lee told The Wrap of Her Ambition.

But it’s also part of a wave of new Korean investments in Hollywood. The deal follows a similar deal between CAA and Korean studio JTBC, in which JTBC acquired a controlling stake in Wiip, the company behind the HBO Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown. In January, the Wattpad social storytelling platform was acquired by Korean parent company Webtoons Naver for $ 600 million. And a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment company HYBE has acquired Scooter Brauns Ithaca Holdings for $ 1.05 billion in April.

The Endeavor Content deal gives CJ access to top Hollywood talent and the ability to package titles more effectively.

CJ has already invested in the United States. They made other major investments in entertainment properties. I just think it has nothing to do with it, said Sky Moore, a partner at law firm Greenberg Glusker. They have the money and they want to invest in mainstream entertainment content; they can obviously use it in Korea.

While the deal does not include distribution, CJ retains more flexibility to release his projects through traditional studios or streamers at a time when many are enjoying great success with overseas-produced content like streaming success. French Lupine, the Spanish-language Money Heist and the non-CJ ENM South Korean phenomenon Squid Game.

Additionally, CJ Entertainment and Merchandising is now gaining a foothold in Hollywood, as streamers like Netflix and Apple TV +, among others, are looking to make bigger plays in South Korea. Lee in particular could be the bridge for these companies to get those introductions and reach that international talent. It’s surprising how many things she’s in the middle of, the insider said. When it comes to Asia in particular, she knows everyone like a gamer.

But who is Miky Lee? The 63-year-old heiress to fortune Samsung whose name is pronounced Mickey and derived from her Korean name, Mie Kyung has been a driving force in the expansion of her family’s sugar and flour manufacturing division, CJ Group. , in the entertainment area, first in 1996 with an investment of 11% in DreamWorks SKG for $ 300 million.

Since DreamWorks, she’s built a long-standing Hollywood relationship with people, a CJ insider told TheWrap of Lee.

Shortly after director Bong Joon-hos Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, CJ ENM was part of a $ 275 million investment in David Ellisons Skydance.

Miky Lee, front left, accepts the Best Picture award for Parasite in 2020 (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

In addition to Parasite, CJ Entertainment has funded some of Bong’s other films, such as Snowpiercer, Mother, and Memories of Murder. The company recently released through Samuel Goldwyn Films the indie romance Endings, Beginnings. And his English remakes of Korean and Vietnamese films in development, such as Save the Green Planet with producer Ari Aster, The Housemaid by director Deon Taylor and a pair of projects in development at Universal with Kevin Hart, Extreme Job and Bye, Bye. , Bye.

With the acquisition of Endeavor Content, CJ has access to a rich library of film and television content. The studio has owned, funded and / or sold over 125 series and films, including part of a show like Killing Eve and the Just Mercy and In the Heights films, in order to launch its TVING streaming service globally. The Korean OTT platform launched in 2010, and after a major investment by South Korean tech conglomerate Naver in June, an analytics firm Nielsen Koreanclick reported that TVING has 3.4 million subscribers, which the company has not confirmed, but said it hopes to reach eight million by 2023.

According to CJ’s insider, CJ had been looking for some time to acquire a content studio and Endeavor was motivated to sell 80% of the production company from his agency WME after reach a settlement earlier this year with the Writers Guild of America to avoid conflicts of interest in its representation of writers and other talent. (The agency has also agreed to phase out lucrative packaging contracts for film and television projects.)

And while CJ has prioritized its English remakes with other partners, the insider said the Endeavor Content deal will allow the company to expand beyond Korean remakes to broader intellectual property. attractive to the international market. Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, who will continue to be co-CEOs of Endeavor Content under the deal, are aligned with CJ in their global ambitions, the insider added.

On our side of the world, we represent a unique voice, and we love to marry that with an American content studio that has a global mindset, the insider said of the content studio that was founded in 2017 and has around 200 employees at. full-time. The awesome part of Endeavor is that for its short duration and relatively small size, it doesn’t just make big, star-led American productions. It also has important global partnerships. Were very aligned with seeing entertainment as a global market and needed to create with top creators in Hollywood and Asia. We really think this creates a great opportunity.

It’s right in North America, however. Since 1995, CJ has produced dozens of films and is the only Korean film investment and distribution company to directly distribute its tariffs overseas. The company owns 16 cable TV South Korea: tvN is behind hits like Melancholia, Chimera and the reality cooking series Three Meals a Day. In 2020, Studio Dragon, a subsidiary of CJ Media, partnered with Netflix for a three-year content production and distribution agreement.

And if you want to be a great K-Pop artist, Lee is the one to know. The CJs KCON Music Festival for K-Pop Artists produced the second American BTS Superstars Show in 2014. (Last month, CJ ENM said it was in talks to acquire SM Entertainment, the pioneering music label that helped launch the K-Pop phenomenon, the Korea Herald reported.)

BTS at the 2014 Los Angeles KCON Music Festival (Getty Images)

In fact, CJ ENM’s entertainment business actually generates more aggregate revenue from conglomerates than its consumer products division. According to the company’s third-quarter profit report, CJ’s entertainment business revenue grew 19% (year-over-year) to 541.7 billion Korean won. This helped it increase its overall revenue by 7% (857.5 billion won, or $ 722 million), while its other segment was actually down 8%. Entertainment revenue has gone from 56% of the company’s overall profits a year ago to 64%.

CJ Group was founded in the early 1950s by Lees’ grandfather, and for years the company expanded its presence in ways that had nothing to do with media or entertainment, simply starting with as a sugar maker. But many in Hollywood have acknowledged that since then the heights DreamWorks or Bong reached as a filmmaker might not have been possible without Lees’ initial contribution.

When Parasite won the award for best film, the evening almost closed without Lee having had a chance to speak. The microphone had already taken the stage, but Tom Hanks could be seen leading a people song demanding to let Lee speak (when she praised director Bong and the entire Korean audience). Their words are a good indicator of the direction taken by Lee and CJ ENM: Up, Up, Up!