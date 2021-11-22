Spotify removes default shuffle feature at Adele’s demandExBulletin







toggle legend CBS / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

CBS / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Spotify removed a play button that automatically shuffled songs regardless of an album’s tracklist, all thanks to Adele. The singer-songwriter tweeted on Saturday that she had requested the change for the release of her fourth studio album, 30, which arrived on streaming services Friday. “It was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! ” she wrote. “We don’t create albums with such care and thoughtfulness in our track list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be heard as we intended.” An account for the streaming service responded to Adele’s tweet with “Everything for you”. Previously, pressing an album’s play button on Spotify would automatically shuffle songs rather than playing them in the order the artist wanted. The shuffle function is still available when playing an individual track from an album, but the primary play button no longer allows songs from an album to be played out of order by default. As Adele mentioned, we’re excited to share that we’ve started rolling out a new Premium feature that has long been requested by users and artists to make the button ‘play’ the default on all albums, ”a Spotify representative Recount Variety in a report. “For users who still want to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing view and select the ‘shuffle’ button. As always, we’ll continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for artists and their fans. . “ In 2021, the popularity of streaming services often means that artists are practically required to put their music on platforms like Spotify if they want people to hear their music, despite complaints from artists that these services do not pay them. artists fairly. Adele initially resisted putting on her previous album 25 streaming, making it only available on almost seven months after its official release. The album was the best-selling digital and physical album of 2015, selling a record 3.3 million units in its first week. “I believe that music should be an event” she said Time magazine in 2015 on its decision to delay release 25 for streaming. “For me, all the albums that come out, I’m excited to prepare for release day. I don’t use streaming. I buy my music. I download it and I buy a [copy] just to make up for the fact that someone else somewhere isn’t. It’s kind of disposable, streaming. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/21/1057783216/adele-spotify-shuffle-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos