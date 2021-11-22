Charlie Dizon finds out Joshua Garcia rumor is true

For actor Joshua Garcia, who plays someone with a girlfriend struggling to come out of their traumatic experience in the new drama series Viral Scandal, a person’s past shouldn’t be a basis for choosing them as life partner.

To me, a girl’s past isn’t as important as what’s going on between us right now. Since this is already a past experience, I’m sure even the girl is already trying to forget this particular memory, Joshua told reporters at a recent Zoom event to promote the series, which began airing on the Kapamilya channel on November 15.

I have already had a similar experience, when I was still too immature. I had cared so much about what happened to a girlfriend in the past that it affected the relationship I had with her. It didn’t end well, Joshua recalls. I learned my lesson. I no longer allow my past or anyone else to affect my judgment. The past is the past, we should all be trying to move on.

Viral Scandal is a psychological drama series that chronicles the hardships of a simple family whose lives are disrupted when a scandalous video involving their eldest daughter goes viral.

Always be by his side

When asked how he would react if ever a girlfriend or someone he loved was in a scandal that eventually went viral, Joshua replied: Of course, I will support her in any way I can. I will let her know that I will always be by her side, ready to defend her. I will even if she doesn’t ask. You see, there are people who don’t really say they need help even if they really need it. Despite everything, I will make him feel my support.

Joshua’s principal lady Charlie Dizon said: I’ve never been the subject of a viral scandal before. I really hope that doesn’t happen to me. However, because of what my character Rica went through, I might already have an idea of ​​how to react to it.

She added: I experienced her trip and knew how bravely she handled the problem. But, I guess, I will only know how I would react and how I would try to fix the problem when I am already in this particular situation. Just like Rica, I will only listen to those who genuinely care about me, those whose opinions matter to me. Slowly, with their help, I will get up and fight back. I will try to do what Rica did, although through the show we will also see that her journey is not at all easy.

Viral Scandal is Charlie and Joshua’s first project together. The two admitted they had to make an effort to build their onscreen chemistry, especially Charlie, who was the first to break the ice.

At first we felt really uncomfortable, Charlie said, adding that she and Joshua had never hung out before because they were part of two different crowds. We both first tried to explore each other’s playing styles and processes, but eventually we understood each other. It didn’t help that the first few scenes we did together were all intense. I just want to point out that while we felt awkward at first, Joshua really gave it his all and helped me with our scenes.

Good actor

Joshua, who claims to be the quiet type, said he was grateful to Charlie for making him feel comfortable around her. I had just come out of pandemic containment. It was my first television series. When I went out I had a hard time adjusting to people. I guess that’s why Charlie and I both felt awkward at first, and then when we started doing our first scenes I felt so tense, he recalls. Also because at that time, I did not yet know my character well. Now, we were in our fourth cycle, so the wall between us that was there at the beginning has finally disappeared.

Charlie agreed: I realized Joshua can be makulit when he wants to. I found out that the rumor about him is actually true: he is a really good actor. I liked him more because he would really help me in my difficult scenes by discussing the script with me. He told me which part he wanted me to focus on so that we could share the same emotion.

Intense scenes

Aside from the intense scenes Charlie and Joshua shot at the start of the series, the actor said their scenes were mostly light now that they are in the series’ fourth lockdown cycle.

It’s really Charlie who has all the crying scenes. That’s why when she arrives on our set, parang sabaw na. But really, the staff are a big help to her. They make sure everything is prepared for us when we enter the bubble (defined location).

Meanwhile, Joshua said the crying scenes were the most difficult for him. Joshua hinted that it was because his character, Kyle, had lost a member of his family. I must have cried because something happened to my past characters. I struggled to find the right emotion. It doesn’t seem natural to me. It was made difficult partly because I felt intimidated by the talents around me, and also because I was always trying to find my rhythm.

Huge opportunity

As for Charlie, she said she would go above and beyond every day to be able to give her directors what they expected of her. I like Direk Dado (Lumibao) because he’s an expert in setting the tone for a scene. As for Direk Froy (Allan Leonardo), the fact that he was a good artistic director always stood out when he motivated me, the actress told reporters.

All my colleagues understood very well what I was going through, especially during the previous cycles where most of the heavy scenes were shot. It was as if every possible emotion Rica could feel came out during this cycle. That’s when I felt the struggle, so every day they would watch me and talk to me. All the while I thought, I was given this huge opportunity. I can’t complain and say I’m tired. Walang sukuan! INQ

The hottest entertainment news straight to your inbox

Read more