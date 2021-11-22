‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse’ actor was 28 – The Hollywood Reporter





Joey Morgan, comedy star Zombie Apocalypse Scouts Guide, Flower and Friends, is dead. He was 28 years old. “Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. We will miss him dearly. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for their loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to mourn in private, ”said a representative of the actor in a statement to The Hollywood reporter. No cause of death was given. Scouts director Christophe Landon paid tribute to the actor on Twitter, writing: “Joey Morgan came into my life almost 9 years ago when I did Scouts. He was calm, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled, he was magnetic. He passed away today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. On Instagram, Flower Star Zoey Deutch posted a photo of herself and Morgan with a caption that read, “Rest in peace Joey. A deeply kind, talented and special person. We love you.” Chicago-born Morgan made his acting debut in Paramount’s action comedy Zombie Apocalypse Scouts Guide (2015), playing the role of Augie Foster, and was one of three lead roles alongside Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller. The following year he was co-leader of the Mexican-American production Friends, a comedy in which he plays a teenage hacker paired with an ex-cop played by Omar Chaparro. In 2017, Morgan starred as troubled teenager Luke Sherman in Max Winkler’s dark comedy. Flower, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Morgan was praised for his performance and was selected by Indie wire as one of Tribeca’s breakout talents for this year. Morgan had a prolific 2018 with independent comedies Sierra Burgess is a loser and Camp Manne and make an appearance in the TBS comedy Angie Tribeca. His last major film credit came in 2020 in sci-fi comedy Max Reload and the Nether Blasters. On television, Morgan starred in an episode of Chicago Med and had a recurring role in 2019 Critters: a new frenzy.

