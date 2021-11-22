Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Baltimore crows announcement Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown would miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday with a thigh injury.

Brown totaled 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in his third season in the NFL.

Baltimore took Brown with the 25th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a dominant college career in Oklahoma, where he had 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in two years.

He quickly made his presence known in the NFL during his rookie year by catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-10 Week 1 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Brown only played 14 snaps.

Brown led all of the Ravens’ receivers in receiving yards en route to help the team secure a 14-2 regular-season record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He did it despite missing two games with injury and was not “100% most of the year” in words from Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Brown suffered a midfoot fracture towards the end of his college career and underwent successful surgery in January 2019.

The reliable deep threat, who has established a great relationship with Lamar Jackson despite playing on fair 50.95 percent photos from his team in 2019, could be difficult to replace in the formation of Baltimore.

The Ravens have the best receiving yardage goal last year in tight end Mark Andrews to help fill the void, though Brown is by far the team’s best deep threat.

Sammy Watkins is expected to be number 1 in Brown’s absence, and rookie Rashod Bateman is expected to step in to fill the void at his side.

Other large Ravens offensives who might have more time include Devin Duvernay (if he’s able to play with a knee injury) and Miles Boykin.