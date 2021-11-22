Vir Das talks about his monologue Two Indias, I’m here to do my job. I will not stop





Actor-comedian Vir Das has received backlash for his international show, Two Indias. On Monday, Vir, who is nominated for the 2021 International Emmys Awards for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, opened up about the controversy and said his monologue was just a satire and that as a comedian, it will continue to do its job. . In an exclusive conversation with India Today, when asked about the inspiration behind his controversial monologue, I come from two Indies, he said, I was just doing a show. We were full, and it was my audience and I wrote a song. I don’t think you ever hope to strike up a conversation. I think you’re just hoping to make people laugh in the room. He added, I am here to do my job and will continue. I won’t stop. My job is to make people laugh and if you don’t find that funny, don’t laugh. When asked if he expected such a response from the audience, he told NDTV: “Comedian is satirizing and if it’s homesickness and homesickness that ends in the good of the country. I think this is something that you should want to get together – I can’t expect what will happen when I post any content. These are jokes. This is not between my hands, ”he said. Last week, Vir uploaded a video of his performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In the six-minute clip, Vir described two contrasting faces of the country and touched on many controversial topics. Short clips from the monologue, especially the part where he said, I am from an India where we worship women during the day and violins collectively at night were posted on social media. Read more: Kamya Panjabi Supports Vir Das Two Indias Monologue And Hopes The Other Side Of India Will Change With Hard Work Following criticism of the clip, Vir posted a statement on his Twitter account on November 16. An excerpt from his statement reads: It ends with a massive round of patriotic applause for a country we all love, believe in and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. This is the purpose of the video and the reason for the applause. Vir’s Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India was nominated in the Comedy category at the 49th International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 23.

