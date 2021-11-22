IFFI Goa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts photos with Raj & DK, calls them people who make all the difference | Web series





Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos from the Goa International Film Festival on Monday, where she was joined by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In posting the photos, Samantha described them as people who make all the difference. Sharing photos from Sunday night, Samantha wrote, About last night .. @iffigoa. With the people who make all the difference @rajanddk @ bajpayee.manoj #aparnapurohit @primevideoin #TheFamilyMan. An unforgettable night. + According to reports, for the first time, IFFI will feature screenings and masterclasses by members who have caused a stir on OTT platforms. As part of this initiative, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of The Family Man, attended a masterclass session. Samantha made her digital debut with The Family Man. In the show, she played a character called Raji, a Sri Lankan rebel who joins forces with her comrades on a mission in Chennai. During an interaction, Samantha shared what prompted her to try out the role of Raji. She said: As an actress, I always want to push my limits and explore unfamiliar emotions. Actresses tend to have one-dimensional characters and there’s this fear of your performance becoming repetitive, which can happen if you choose roles that are in familiar emotional space. However, with Raji it was very different and exciting. The role allowed me to explore a new dimension, something that had never been offered to me before. The actor in me couldn’t refuse this challenge. Read more: Naga Chaitanya returns to Instagram weeks after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, articles on love letter to life Samantha recently ended her marriage to Naga Chaitanya after months of rumors about issues between the couple. Since her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has traveled a lot. She first traveled to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. Recently, she also took a trip to Dubai with her team. She had shared photos from her trip on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the food she enjoyed and a view from her hotel room. Meanwhile, Samantha recently signed on for a special song in Allu Arjuns’ upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The song will be the first dance number of his career. She is currently awaiting the release of the Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which was directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

