Voice actor and former ASIFA president Will Ryan dies aged 72





Voice actor, singer-songwriter and Emmy-nominated songwriter Will Ryan, known for playing Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete in numerous Disney animation projects as well as Petrie in Don Bluth’s 1988 feature film The land before time, died on Friday, November 19 at the age of 72 from cancer. Ryan, who was also president of the international animation organization ASIFA, was residing in Santa Monica, California at the time of his death. Born William Frank Ryan on May 21, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, the multi-trait talent began his creative career as a singer, teaming up with Phil Baron to form Willio and Phillio in the 1970s, performing regularly for radio, television and in clubs. . The duo also voiced best friends Teddy Ruxpin (Baron) and Grubby the Octopede (Ryan) in the Book and Tape Series as well as the 1986 animated series. The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin. After moving to California, Ryan began writing and recording songs for The Walt Disney Company and began his long-standing dubbing partnership with Disney as Rabbit, Tigger, and Eeyore’s singing voice on the Disney Channel. Welcome to the bear’s corner (1983) as well as other Winnie the Pooh cartoons. That same year, he made his debut as Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete in Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Ryan lent his vocal talents to several other cartoon hits of the 80s, including GI Joe (Rock n Roll), Dumbo circus (Barnabas), Duck tales, The Smurfs, Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Teen Wolf, The little Mermaid (Seahorse Herald) and An american tail (Figure). In 1987 he began his long career in the radio / video short series Focus on the Family. Adventures in the Odyssey, for which he has played over 100 characters (Ryan started his 34th season as a regular on the show this year). Throughout the 90s Ryan provided vocals for the series Garfield and his friends, The Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat and Courage the cowardly dog (the Duck Brothers), as well as feature films, specials and video titles, including Thumbelina, Rock-A-Doodle, A Troll in Central Park, A Flintstones Christmas Carol, The Story of Santa Claus and The pebble and the penguin. He was a writer and consultant producer for The Wubbulous World of Dr Seuss (1996), winning her Primetime Emmy nomination as well as a WGA Award nomination. Ryan has taken over Willie the Giant and Peg-Leg Pete for new millennium series, shorts and specials, including Mickey mouse house, for which he shared an ensemble award from Behind the Voice Actors in 2014, and the 2021 series Mickey mouse house. Her 2000s vocal credits also include Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, Looney Tunes: back in action and guest spots on family guy and Wonder showzen. As a songwriter, Ryan won two RIAA Gold Records, a BMI Pioneer Award and an Annie Award nomination for “The Elmo Aardvark Song”. His band, Will Ryan & The Cactus County Cowboys, released five CDs and wrote over 100 songs for Disney and the Jim Henson Company. He has also written several books, including Duc and me and The little book of the cowboy Haiku. Ryan is survived by his wife, Nancy Niparko Ryan, and siblings Patty Ryan, Marsha Ryan Russo and George Ryan. [Sources: Deadline, News from ME]

