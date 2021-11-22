Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Investment In Tencent Music Entertainment Group Of Class Action And Upcoming Deadline Against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And Morgan Stanley TME

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME). The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and registered as 21-cv-09564, is in the name of all investors who have purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tencent at the same time as the illegal transactions of the defendants from March 22, 2021 until March 29, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”), in accordance with Sections 20A, 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 USC 78t-1, 78j (b) and 78t (a).

Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”), a family-owned investment fund, was founded and managed by Sung Kook Hwang (“Hwang”), a former portfolio manager of Tiger Asia Management, a hedge fund he also founded .

Goldman Sachs is a global financial services institution. Goldman Sachs has been one of Archegos’ main brokers, helping it with transactions and lending it capital in the form of a margin loan.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services institution. Morgan Stanley was one of Archegos’ main brokers, helping it with transactions and lending it capital in the form of a margin loan.

Archegos described itself as focused on public actions in the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and Europe. Its approximately $ 10 billion in assets included companies such as ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS”), Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd. (“Farfetch”), Gaotu Techedu, Inc., Baidu Inc. (“Baidu”), iQIYI Inc. and Tencent.

Archegos has taken large and concentrated positions in these companies through financial instruments called “total return swaps”, in which the underlying securities (stocks) are held by banks which trade the investments. Swaps allow investors like Archegos to bet on fluctuations in stock prices, often with high leverage, without owning the underlying securities. Instead, banks buy and hold stocks and give the fund a return linked to performance. The fund secures transactions by giving the bank collateral, such as cash or stocks.

These swaps also allow investors to take huge positions while releasing limited funds up front, essentially borrowing from the bank, which in turn also allows investors to remain anonymous, although Archegos, for example, was estimated to have had an exposure to the economy of more than 10% of the shares of several companies. Since investors holding more than 10% of a company’s stock are considered insiders of the company and are subject to additional disclosure and earnings regulations, these swaps have been particularly beneficial for Hwang.

Additionally, Archegos used the leverage provided by its swap strategy to gain exposure to over $ 50 billion in securities. Again, this strategy was designed in part to allow Hwang to avoid margin limits and regulatory disclosure requirements.

Unbeknownst to investors and regulators, several large brokerage banks, including the defendants, had each simultaneously allowed Archegos to take billions of dollars of exposure to volatile stocks through swap contracts, increasing significantly the risk posed by these concentrated positions.

Hwang’s swap strategy began to backfire in March as the share prices of companies in which Archegos had significant exposure, including Baidu, which saw its shares fall by more than 20% against its February highs, and Farfetch, which was down 15%, started selling.

However, it was a March 23, 2021 announcement from ViacomCBS that finally swept the carpet under Archegos. That day, in what was seen as an effort to profit from its meteoric rise in stock prices, ViacomCBS announced a new $ 3 billion offer to help fund investments in its streaming service, Paramount +, which had been launched earlier in the month.

According to subsequent reports citing people familiar with the matter, the announcement put a lot of pressure on Archegos, as news of the deal caused ViacomCBS’s share price to fall, adding to Archegos’ growing losses. In fact, according to the same report in The Wall Street Journal (published April 6, 2021), the fund had already started selling part of its position in ViacomCBS in an attempt to offset the losses, which only increased pressure on the stock.

On March 24, 2021, ViacomCBS fixed the price for this offer. 20 million shares of its Class B common stock were to be made available at $ 85 per share and 10 million shares of its 5.75% mandatory convertible preferred shares were to be made available at $ 100 per share. action. In addition, the underwriters, led by the defendants (among others), would receive an option to purchase up to 3 million additional Class B shares and up to 1.5 million additional shares of shares. preferred convertible bonds. In total, ViacomCBS expected to raise $ 3.06 billion if both options were exercised.

Unfortunately, not everyone was convinced that ViacomCBS deserved such a high rating. For example, on March 25, 2021, one of Wall Street’s most influential research firms, MoffettNathanson, released a report questioning the value of the company, downgrading the stock to ‘sell’ and setting a target. price of just $ 55 per share, compared to the company’s $ 85 offering. “We never, ever thought we would see Viacom[CBS] trading at almost $ 100 per share, ”reads the report, written by Michael Nathanson, co-founder of the company. “Obviously neither is ViacomCBS management,” he continued, citing the new share offering.

As a result of this report, ViacomCBS stock collapsed, losing more than half of its value in less than a week. Indeed, at the close of markets on Friday March 26, 2021, ViacomCBS was worth $ 48 per share.

This proved to be extremely problematic for Archegos, who had traded ViacomCBS on margin (that is to say., with borrowed money). Because Archegos had to maintain a certain amount of collateral to satisfy its lenders, and as the value of the ViacomCBS share declined considerably, Archegos needed enough collateral to cover, or else a margin call (where the lender can force a sale of the stock to bring the investor back into line with the margin requirements), could be triggered.

On March 27, 2021, it was reported that Archegos had not hedged and, as a result, had to liquidate over $ 20 billion of its leveraged stock positions on Friday March 26, 2021.

The fallout from Archegos received wide media coverage in the days and weeks following the company’s remarkable liquidation for a number of reasons, including the fact that it resulted in some of the most esteemed financial institutions in the world. world in the mud at his side.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the period of the action, the defendants sold a large number of Tencent shares during the week of March 22, 2021, despite being in possession of important and non-public information. . According to subsequent media reports, the defendants unloaded large block transactions made up of shares from the doomed bets of Archegos, including billions of Tencent securities, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, before Archegos’ story reached the public, sending Tencent’s stock into a complete spin.

As a result of these sales, the defendants avoided billions of losses combined.

The Defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that they were prohibited from trading on the basis of this confidential information on market developments, but nonetheless negotiated, ceding to the Plaintiff and the other members of the Class their Tencent shares before the news of Archegos was released and Tencent’s shares plummeted.

As a result, the Plaintiff and the Class have been harmed by Defendants’ violations of US securities laws.

