Afghan actor denounces new Taliban rules
It’s terrible that the Taliban are removing women from television [dramas]Kazemi told SBS News.
First they took women out of school, then they took them out of work and now they are removing them from one of the most important media that has helped shape femininity in the country, Kazemi said.
A number of other hard-line media rules have also been introduced.
According to the new guidelines, films that go against the values of Sharia or Islamic law are banned, as well as images of poorly dressed men.
Light entertainment programming that could insult Afghan culture has also been discontinued and the broadcasting of foreign films promoting foreign culture has been restricted.
“These are not rules but a religious directive,” ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told AFP.
The new directives come just three months after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country, promising to rule more moderately this time around.
The Taliban promising the world to stand up for women’s rights is just a public relations mechanism, Afghan-born lawyer and human rights activist Arezo Zoe Safi told SBS News.
The new rules are what we identify as sex discrimination. Since the fall of Kabul, there has been a constant stream of bad news for women and girls.
It is outright hypocrisy to promise one thing and deliver the other, but it is very consistent with the deviant behavior of the Taliban, Ms. Safi said.
The Taliban’s guidelines for television networks follow two decades of explosive growth for independent Afghan media under the West-backed governments that ruled the country until August 15, when the Islamists regained power.
The impact of [these rules] will make even more difficult what was already a very conservative culture and a very difficult culture for women, Kazemi said.
Born in Afghanistan, Kazemi immigrated to the United States with her parents when she was only four years old.
She returned to Afghanistan in the 2010s to work as an actress and director.
In 2013, she starred in The Icy Sun – a pioneering Afghan film about a woman who was raped and then demonized by society, which held her responsible for the crime instead of prosecuting the perpetrator.
According to Kazemi, even in Afghanistan’s heyday under Western-backed governments, it was risky to be an actress in the country.
Even when I was there during a kind of democracy, there were security issues. It was dangerous. I felt like I was walking a very thin line. I often had to hide the fact that I was an actress.
With the new rules and under the new regime, Kazemi believes things are going from bad to worse for the creative industry in Afghanistan.
Radical extremists often feel offended and enraged by [creative people] and that’s a concern.
Maybe they’ll look at some of the projects that all of these actresses and actors have done in the past and feel like they want to hurt them.
With additional reporting from AFP.
2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/final-erasure-of-women-from-society-afghan-actor-slams-new-taliban-rules/67b42679-cd09-41a2-a9ce-e4dcc7f090b4
