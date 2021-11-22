Lindsay Wagner played the bionic woman. See her now at 72.

If you grew up in the 70s you will certainly remember Lindsay wagner, the star of the science fiction TV show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The bionic woman. A pop culture icon, action hero and sex symbol of his time, Wagner’s star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Best Leading Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today, the actress is 72 years old, and after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still flourishing. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!

When The bionic woman was canceled in 1978, Wagner had no trouble finding more juicy hollywood roles in TV series, movies and movies. In addition to reprise his role as Sommers for three TV series bionic woman reunion movies, she found success by co-starring opposite Sylvester stallone in Nightjars, and starred in two popular ’80s series: Jessie andKingdom of peace.

Throughout the 90s and 2000s, Wagner had much more screen success. She appeared in the face Denzel Washington in the action thriller Ricochet, as well as in smaller roles in several other films including Thicker Than Water, Buckaroo: The Movie, and Four extraordinary women. She then joined the cast of the television series Warehouse 13 as Dr. Vanessa Calder, and reprized this role for the Syfy show Alphas. She notably joined two seasons of successful medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as the mother of Dr Alex Karev, Helen Karev.

Even in the 90s, the fertility and longevity of Wagner’s career was already a topic of discussion. “i was blessed“she shared in an interview in 1991.” People kept following me and the company kept recognizing it, “she said.

However, the actress has also opened up some of the more difficult aspects of life as a public figure. She says she was warned of the emotional traps of the industry early on and went into it with her eyes open, but still found fame to be a “balancing act.” ” hard.

“Losing your anonymity is a [sic] thing and you have to learn to live with it, “she said while promoting Ricochet. “As strange as it may sound, it’s like losing a limb in a way you’ll never get back. And people have no idea what it is, that people are looking at you all the time, watching. do your every move every time you go out, “she explained. Wagner added that this is especially true” if you are shy by nature, which I really am, unlike what most people think. “.

Wagner has also found success in a less traditional acting format. In 2018, she signed to co-star in Death stranding, a video game developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions, which also played Norman Reedus (The walking dead), Mads Mikkelsen (Annibal), Léa Seydoux (Blue is the warmest color), and Margaret qualley (Once upon a time in hollywood), among others.

Wagner played the role of Bridget Strandthe fictitious former president of the United States of America and later the president of the “United Cities of America” ​​using motion capture and voiceover technology.

Although Wagner has had a constant flow of acting work since The bionic woman wrapped up, she also had a career outside of Hollywood or at least next to Hollywood. Most recently, in 2013, she joined the faculty at San Bernardino Valley College in Southern California as an adjunct professor of theater and directing.

Wagner was also recognized for her work as a philanthropist. She received the Humanitarian Award at the 2018 San Diego International Film Festival for championing important causes through her work in the entertainment industry. On the red carpet of the event, she explained what motivated her to give up some movie roles in favor of more solidarity projects on impactful topics. “I just wanted to make films about social issues that we didn’t talk about domestic violence”, for example. “Everyone in the dynamic is hurt,” she said, “Let’s look at this and be inclusive about everyone, try to help everyone,” she said.

