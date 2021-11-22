TWD: World beyond: so far, so (not) good (RECAP) | Entertainment

Entertainment
The plan is underway! The plan also goes haywire!
As the group struggles to break free from the CRM, problems arise in the artist colony where Will (Jelani Alladin) returns to inform Indira (Anna Khaja) of her son’s death. The two groups find themselves in great danger, and by the end of the episode, it looks like one of them may not be able to make it without taking some casualties. This is how it goes
Leo (Joe Holt) engages scientists in plan to abandon CRM, and Silas (Cumpston thing) and Dennis (Maximillian Osinski) head to the Indiras community to pass on the plan to them. But meanwhile, Jadis (Pollyanna mcintosh) has discovered that something is wrong in the labs, and she correctly assumes that Dr. Bennett has not been silent about what he knows. She takes a team and storms Dr Bennetts’ apartment, but at that point the family left thanks to a warning from Huck (Other Mahendru). That’s when Jadis calls for a fire drill to see how deep the rot has spread.
The plan having started early, Iris (Aliyah Royale) walks towards the meeting point while Hope (Alexa mansour) goes to look for Mason (Will Meyers). At first it seems like something out of her kindness, but later, once they’re all safe in the biocontainment unit, she tells him the plan doesn’t work without him: they are going to use it as a lever, since he is the general’s son. Cold!
The plot thickens when it comes to the Perimeter Colony and the CRM. Indiras is heartbroken at the loss of her son, and she tells her people they must leave because the CRM will now see them as a threat. But one of the co-leaders then heads to the labs and talks to Jadis, selling Indira and the group in hopes of securing a place in the walls of the CRM. When Jadis leaves, he says he knows Huck is in the game and that she can either get him what he wants or suffer the consequences of CRM’s discovery of the truth. She does neither: she kills him. And when Jadis returns, despite Hucks’ explanations, she seems suspicious.
Formerly sends soldiers to the perimeter to eliminate them, as they are now considered a security threat. Fortunately, Will, Dennis, and Silas manage to save them by creating distractions, which allows the group to take up the soldiers’ guns and kill them. Dennis tells Silas to take his friends and go to the date. Oh, and Dennis was shot during the attack, so things aren’t going well for him.
The Bennett’s escape by breaking the tiles; there are old mining tunnels underneath, and from there they can exit the facility. They also erased all search data from CRMs. But Jadis is not yet finished, she knows the exits through which they will come out and she tells her soldiers to shoot the Bennett. If you see them or any of the scientists, shoot to kill, she said. And Huck, still playing his role as a soldier, watches, concern evident on his face.
The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, Sunday, 10 / 9c, AMC
