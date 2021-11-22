Entertainment
Akshay Kumar says kya din the yaar as Ajay Devgn ends 30 years in Bollywood
Ajay Devgns’ debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, marked 30 years after its release on November 22. On occasion, Akshay Kumar has shared special memories of his Bollywood debut with the actor.
Akshay Kumar marked Ajay Devgns 30 years in Bollywood with a special post.
Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut 30 years ago with Phool Aur Kaante that day. As the actor wrapped up three decades in films today, November 22, his friend and Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar wrote a heartfelt note for him. Akshay recalled their days as beginners and wrote that time flies, friendship remains.
AKSHAY KUMAR SAYS KYA DIN THE YAAR AS AJAY DEVGN CLOCK IN 3 DECADES IN THE MOVIES
Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn is a box office success. The actors have been friends since their early days in Bollywood. As Ajays’ first film, Phool Aur Kaante, timed within 30 years of its November 22 release, Akshay marked his 3 decades in the movies by remembering the good old days.
Sharing a photo with Ajay of Sooryavanshi sets, Akshay wrote, Mujhe yaad hai when as a beginner, principal aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte when your dad was training us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and like that, it’s been 30 years since #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship remains (sic)!
AJAY SAYS WE SHARE LONG SLEEVES IN AKSHAY
Responding to Akshay Kumars heartfelt note to him, Ajay Devgn shared his happiness in the comments section of the post, Thanks Akki, we shared a long sleeve. And, I’m happy and grateful for your presence alongside (sic), he wrote.
Anil Kapoor congratulated Ajay Devgn and shared a special memory from the premiere of Phool Aur Kaante. He wrote: I was there to wish you on the night of your premiere … saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I walked into the auditorium and knew he was a star congratulations for Ajay’s 30th anniversary.
On the work side, Ajay Devgn will be seen with Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. The film is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.
