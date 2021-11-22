Police complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for his ‘vicious’ and ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sikhs





So Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to making controversial social media remarks and his latest comments have put her in hot water (again). A police complaint was filed against the actor after she called the Sikh community “Khalistani terrorists” in her Instagram stories. According to India todayAkali Dal frontman Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a lawsuit against Ranaut for his remarks made via Instagram Story after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed controversial farm laws that farmers had been protesting against for over a year. Most of the farmers were from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, and their protest received support from their families and friends living abroad. Sirsa is the chairman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, which said Ranaut had “intentionally” and “deliberately” portrayed the farmers’ protest as a “khalistani movement,” according to a source cited by India today. The complaint against Ranaut was lodged with the cyber cell of Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code which punishes willful and malicious acts aimed at insulting the religious sentiments of any class by insulting their religion or his religious beliefs. The complaint called the comments “vicious, malicious and derogatory”. In his Instagram Stories published on November 21, the actor said that “Khalistani terrorists may be twisting the government’s arm today, but let’s not forget a woman [Indira Gandhi]”.” The only female Prime Minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha [The only woman prime minister crushed them beneath her shoe],” she said. “No matter how much suffering she caused this nation, she crushed it like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. Lekin desh ke tukde nahi perfecting DIY [but didn’t let the country break into pieces]. Even decades after his death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaa il guru chahiye [even today they tremble at her name, they need a guru like her]. “ She also added: “With the rise of the Khalistani movement, its history [Indira Gandhi’s] is more relevant than ever. “ Ranaut refers to when Prime Minister Gandhi ordered a raid on the most sacred temple of the Sikh faith, the Golden Temple, in 1984 to crush a separatist revolt seeking an independent homeland for the Sikhs called Khalistan. Gandhi was murdered by his Sikh bodyguards in retaliation for the order. The Gurdwara committee, in a statement, said the actor used “derogatory and insulting” language against the Sikh community. “[She] further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists, and recalling the massacre and genocide that took place in 1984 and before, as a planned and calculated movement of part of [late former prime minister] Indira Gandhi, “the statement said. According to The times of Hindustan, the committee also wrote to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to withdraw the Padma Shri, [conferred on Ranaut][6] because it “propagated community hatred, targeted a religious community and insulted farmers and freedom fighters.” The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honor in the country. President Sirsa said Ranaut “does not deserve this honor”. “She does not represent the spirit of India which is based on harmony and kindness for all. In view of the social sentiments, Padma Shri should be immediately removed from her for insulting farmers, Sikhs and fighters of freedom, ”he said.

