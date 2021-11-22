Entertainment
GENTRI- The trio of gentlemen | ABC4 Utah
(ABC4) – The ABC4 Brian Carlson sits down in an exclusive interview with singing sensation GENTRI.
Before reaching millions on YouTube and now performing in front of massive crowds across the globe, GENTRI (which stands for The Gentlemen Trio) had very humble beginnings.
We decided to go the way every father has for his thirty year old son, we decided to go through a midlife crisis and create a boy group, ”says Robins.
The group say the idea for their group was first suggested by singer Casey Elliots’ wife. Although the men remember laughing at the idea back then.
We sort of laughed like a bunch of boys? You realize you were 30 years old, don’t you? said Bradley Quinn Lever.
We knew there were a lot of boy bands, but are there any bands that are a bit more mature and have a kind of gentleman vibe and gentleman principles? Elliot said.
While laughing at the idea at first, the men realized that there was actually a lot of potential for men to be successful together. They decided to take the plunge after enjoying a Utah Symphony concert with a performance by Pink Martini.
There was this idea of marrying cinematic music with pop music, Elliot says. We kind of come from that theatrical and pop background, it just seemed logical.
The group describes their music as cinematic pop.
I guess the best way to describe it is that our music helps people feel things, says Elliot. Whether it’s feeling inspired or DARING to dream, or feeling emotional thinking about reconnecting with loved ones who have passed away.
The trio’s new single, Dare, gained international attention after featuring a very special young girl in their music video. The young ballerina dances beautifully throughout the video, performing stunning ballet moves.
It was an amazing story, they reached out and asked if they would like to be in our video because our song was about daring to dream no matter what, Elliot says. We love to create things that connect with people on a deep level.
The band say the most important thing about their music is to connect with fans on a deeper level. Their goal has always been to move and inspire their fans and listeners.
Generally speaking, they’re more moved by what the music has done for them than by meeting Gentri’s fame, says Brad Robins. It’s more rewarding for us as artists is to understand and realize that they are connected to our music. In a way that healed them, touched them, helped them get through or get over something in their life.
Despite their immense love for the music business, things can feel like a job at times, but remembering why they pursued GENTRI and creating music in the first place reminds them of what really matters.
Ultimately, being a musician can be like anything and become a job, Robins says. I mean, there are some mundane things you have to do. Having a deeper meaning behind the band motivated us, instead of being a job, it kind of became a calling for life, which made it more impactful and meaningful, not only to those listening but for us too. It also inspires us to be the best of ourselves.
GENTRI will perform a special holiday concert at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from November 26-27. To purchase tickets and view full event information, Click here.
Watch Part 2 of Brian Carlsons’ exclusive interview with GENTRI tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on ABC4.
