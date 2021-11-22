Trending news: ‘Shamita Shetty is equal to my shoes, I won’t leave if I come in front’, furious Afsana Khan





Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who was kicked out of “Bigg Boss 15”, attacked Shamita Shetty and slammed her violently. Afsana even called Shamita a “foot shoe”. Afsana held a press conference on Sunday, during which she made many shocking revelations. He accused the creators of supporting people with links to the channel. As much to tell you that in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, there was a big fight between Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty. The fight escalated so much that Afsana even raised a knife in her hand to hurt herself. Afsana had told Bigg Boss that she would be on the show or Shamita Shetty. During this time, Afsana also started having panic attacks. Then Bigg Boss called Afsana Khan into the confession hall and kicked him out of there.

Afsana Khan back in “Bigg Boss 15”? Meet the creation of the channel, these 4 generic entries have also been discussed

‘If she comes in front of me, she won’t leave her’

Now Afsana hits Shamita came in front of everyone and attacked manufacturers in Shamita Shetty. A video of Afsana goes viral on social media. In this, she said to Shamita: “I had a lot of dirty enmity. I don’t like who I love. My enmity has now become so dirty that even now it is coming in front of me, and I’m not going to leave it. To read: Why did Bigg Boss kick Afsana Khan out? Has the singer really become a “villain of the house”?



‘Shamita is like my shoe, go out and get treatment’

Afsana added: “Shamita Shetty will be in the house. Whatever it is, it’s equal to my shoe. The two fingers she shows were not broken, I would have made four. She was afraid. Aunt Shamita should be frank. It is my vote and my support that he should come out soon and get his treatment. Read: The decision-makers kicked Afsana out of “Bigg Boss 15”? tried to kill himself with a knife Was close to him in the show

Afsana Khan is currently in Chandigarh promoting one of his upcoming songs. Speaking of Afsana’s friendship in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, she was very close to Karan Kundrra. She considers Karan to be her brother. Apart from that, he also had a good relationship with Rajiv (Rajiv Adatia) and Umar Riaz. Didn’t have a chance to speak

But when Afsana and Shamita got into a fight, the singer didn’t even get a chance to speak. Afsana kept saying in front of Bigg Boss that she should also be given the opportunity to speak, otherwise she will look bad on the outside. But Bigg Boss left Afsana no chance and she was kicked out.

